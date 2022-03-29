fake vaccine and then death from Covid – Il Tempo





Francesca Mariani March 29, 2022

He issued false exemptions to allow the avoidance of the Covid vaccine: Giuseppe Delicati, the doctor arrested yesterday by the police of the Nas of Turin, in Borgaro Torinese, is a convinced no vax. The arrest is the last step in a series of measures and sanctions against the doctor. The investigations, coordinated by the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office, started in September 2021. The doctor no vax and Covid denier himself, had released videos on the web with which he questioned the existence of the virus and the pandemic, explaining that, from his point of view, it was the vaccines that caused the Bergamo victims. His “career” as a no vax doctor had already been “undermined” following the suspension first from the order of doctors and the revocation of the agreement with the Piedmontese health company for which he worked. Last October, there were documented lines of people queuing outside his clinic, waiting to receive exemption or postponement of vaccination. A gathering that had attracted the attention of the investigators: to his clinic they came from all over Italy.





And again: the medical insurance institution, Empam, had sent Delicati into early retirement. The hypotheses of crime against him initially were of “error caused by the deception of others” and “ideological falsehood committed by the Public Official in public documents” but the Prosecutor has ordered in-depth investigations, including an autopsy on a 70-year-old patient of the doctor, died of Covid. Delicati’s position could therefore worsen after the death of this patient who would have died after contracting the virus and receiving “advice” from the professional. Manslaughter and false ideology would therefore be the crimes contested by the Prosecutor,





Meanwhile, against the doctor, the judge for the preliminary investigations considered that there were serious indications of guilt and the concrete and current danger of repetition of the crime in relation to the issue of an indefinite number of medical certificates of exemption or deferral from Covid vaccination. 19, in the absence of the essential requirement relating to the possession of the qualification as a vaccinator in the context of the vaccination campaign at Covid-19, a qualification held by the doctor only for a very short period of time from obtaining the vials in October 2021 until the date of revocation of the agreement with the National Health Service provided as a disciplinary measure by the ASl of competence TO4.



