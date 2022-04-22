Falcao returns to the courts, is discharged by his doctor | Colombians Abroad

Wonderful news from Spanish territory regarding Radamel Falcao Garcia. The illusion is renewed.

The Colombian striker, who has not played since February 26 due to a calf muscle injury, is ready to reappear two months later against Barcelonawhich will be measured Vallecano Ray this Sunday at Camp Nou.

Falcao entered the last league call against Espanyol, although the idea that his coach, Andoni Iraola, had was that he would not participate except in case of maximum need for the result, something that was not necessary due to the victory of his team.

The objective was for him to return to the dynamics of the group after two months away and his reappearance could take place at the Camp Nou against Barcelona, ​​whom he has scored in four of his five matches, the last one on October 27, 2021, when one of his goals gave victory to Rayo.

The muscle injury that the Colombian has suffered has not allowed him to enjoy continuity in 2022, in which he missed the historic second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals against Betis and the last seven league games against Cádiz , Seville, Atlético de Madrid, Granada, Valencia, Alavés and Espanyol.

The recovery of the ‘Tiger’ is good news for Andoni Iraola, who with the samarium recovers important cash and guarantees for his attack, demarcation for which Sergi Guardiola remained as the only reference at this time.

Falcao has played 20 official games with Rayo this season, eight as a starter, and has scored five goals in 769 minutes of play.