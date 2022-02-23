Falcao spoke of fighting with James in the Colombian National Team, said that inventing fights is ‘low and dirty’ | Colombians Abroad

A long time has passed since that double defeat against Peru and Argentina that has the Colombia national team with a foot and a half out of the World Cup in Qatar.

So much has been said that at this point almost no version is surprising. It is normal when such bad results cause the crisis that the team is experiencing. Because that is undeniable: chaos, not only sports, predominates.

One of the versions that caused the most commotion was the alleged fight between James Rodriguez and falcao, two of the captains of the national team, in the defeat against Peru in Barranquilla (0-1). The first denied it in his last broadcast on Twitch, in which he accused some journalists of being toxic. But it was necessary to listen to the second.

And in that Falcao did not stop for a moment: “Inventing things to put tension on the players does not seem right to me, the players are the first to accept our responsibility,” he said in an interview with DirecTV Sports.

“Inventing stories seems like a dirty game to me and it’s not worth it, we have a relationship of many years. It’s that we wouldn’t even have fought. If I tell you we argue well, in football we argue, but there wasn’t even that. It seems like a dirty game to me put that tension in the players, we are not avoiding any type of responsibility and there is no need for that dirty game”, he insisted.

With a hint of resignation, ‘El Tigre’ spoke until the end of the cycle: “In the end the analyzes that have to be done will be done, but in the end. There are two very important games left, we all have responsibility. It must do that analysis, say who follows who doesn’t, a new process, players…, do you understand? But meanwhile, putting the focus on players with stories seems too low and dirty to me, “he concluded.

Are you out of the next cycle? It does not leave many doubts. The clear thing is that he wants to think about the remaining games and move on. Now that there is more talk of fights than of a concrete plan to win the matches against Bolivia and Venezuela, after seven outings without scoring a single goal, there is enough noise. It may be time to shut up and play.