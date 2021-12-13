Fali Ramadani and Pietro Chiodi under investigation

The charges are those of tax crimes, money laundering and self-laundering. I asked for documents from eleven clubs

I am Fali Ramadani and Pietro Chiodi the two investigated in the Milanese investigation for tax crimes, money laundering and self-laundering with the center commissions in various trading operations for players. The financiers of the special currency police unit of the Milan finance police, coordinated by the prosecutor’s office, requested documents from eleven clubs (Cagliari, Fiorentina, Frosinone, Juventus, Inter Milan, Naples, Rome, Spal, Turin, Verona). The operations that brought Pjanic from Juve to Barcelona and the passage of Chiesa from Fiorentina to Juventus are also in the sights.

The financiers of the Special Currency Police Unit, in addition to search Chiodi under investigation together with Ramadani, asked the eleven clubs for the papers of the operations managed by the two agents because – this is the investigative hypothesis – the Albanian prosecutor, with the help of the Italian one considered his alleged “figurehead”, he would have managed not to pay any taxes.

They amount to approx seven million euros, but there could be many more, the proceeds from mediations not declared to the Italian tax authorities. The figure is provisional and results from the first elements collected by the prosecutor Giovanni Polizzi and by the adjunct Maurizio Romanelli in the investigation.

In practice Ramadani would have managed not to declare anything to the Italian tax authorities on the figures collected for the mediation of sales in Italy and, in particular, by passing his fees through a network of foreign companies. Hence the accusations of tax evasion, through “corporate tax inversion”, and of money laundering and self-laundering of the sums hidden from the tax authorities.

Investigators and investigators, as far as it is known, with the documents acquired today in the offices of the companies they want sift through all the operations in which Ramadani and Chiodi they acted as agents in the sales and purchases of players, collecting “commissions”.