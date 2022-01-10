Falklands-Malvinas, the tension between the United Kingdom and Argentina returns: on the British warships of 1982 there were 31 nuclear weapons

The Falklands on the one hand, the Malvinas on the other. They are the same but to separate them there is a Ocean. 40 years after the war between the British and Argentine armies London And Buenos Aires tension is back on the islands of the South Atlantic, disputed by United Kingdom And Argentina. Just as a declassified London archive reveals that warships lined up in the 1982 from the then premier Margaret Thatcher they contained well 31 nuclear weapons. A re-edition of the conflict (this time only in a figurative sense) which in these days is occupying the news of the two countries. Argentina, in fact, claims sovereignty over the Malvinas, an archipelago occupied in 1833 by the United Kingdom and today a British overseas territory. The United Kingdom, for its part, has no intention of giving up the archipelago it calls the Falklands, as well as the South Georgia, at Southern Sandwich and the surrounding maritime spaces. Between the two quarrels, the United Nations who consider the places of contention “non-autonomous territories“And argue i negotiations between the UK and Argentina.

Monday 3 January, a 189 years since the British occupation, the Argentine government recalled the “usurpation” of 1833, renewing the request to restore “Argentine sovereignty” over the disputed territories. Starting with the president Alberto Fernández, which launched the “40 Years Malvinas Agenda” to commemorate the fallen during the war. On April 2, 1982, in fact, the general Leopoldo Galtieri, at the time president of the Argentine military junta, attempted an armed raid to recover the lost islands. The British, although taken by surprise, organized the counterattack and won the war, which ended on June 14 of the same year. With 255 victims among the British and 649 among the Argentine ranks, as well as three civilians. A hostility that four years later, in the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Mexico, the ‘mano de Dios’ of Diego Armando Maradona reported in vogue, taking revenge on the football field. The demands of President Fernández? The resumption of negotiations interrupted by his predecessor Mauricio Macri “To reach a peaceful solution”, as encouraged by the UN resolution 2065 of 1965 and other international fora.

Requests always rejected by the United Kingdom, despite UN requests and international law. Indeed, on the occasion of the Christmas greetings, last December 24 the British premier Boris Johnson returned to the subject, reiterating that the 2022 will mark “the anniversary of the invasion, occupation and liberation of our islands”. Not quite a conciliatory message. With a sarcastic joke, Johnson himself stated that “even the International Table Tennis Federation (…) has recently confirmed that it considers the Falklands players to be British”. Statements, needless to say, that have added fuel to the fire, provoking the reaction in Buenos Aires (“hostile rhetoric and warmongering”).

Speaking of war, a novelty emerges from London that could generate embarrassment: warships deployed by then British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher carried 31 nuclear weapons. A revelation on the Declassified UK website, which unveiled a new declassified document published in the UK National Archives. As emerged from the ‘Top Secret Atomic’ file, 18 nuclear weapons were on the British aircraft carrier Hms Hermes, 12 on the Invincible aircraft carrier (where Prince Andrew took up service) and one on the auxiliary ship of the Royal Regent fleet. A cumbersome presence which, as revealed by Richard Norton Taylor, a British investigative journalist, caused “panic” among British officials, frightened of the damage that could result from an accident and public knowledge of it. In fact, as early as 2003, the British Ministry of Defense had admitted the presence of atomic weapons during the Falklands war, but so far it was not known how many there were, nor were further details known, such as the dispute between the Ministry of Defense and the of Foreign Affairs.