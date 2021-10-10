News

Fall 2021 curly haircuts: natural like Nicole Kidman

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Perhaps the most beautiful comment on the hair look staged by Nicole Kidman on the red carpet recently Academy Museum Gala is that of her friend and colleague Selma Blair, who on the Australian actress’s Instagram profile writes: “You look like a perfect work of art”. With her rosy, flawless skin and lips enhanced by a cherry-colored vinyl lipstick, Nicole Kidman sported a cascade of very blonde curly hair, bouncy and voluminous at the right point. Loose on the shoulders and worn with a side line, this over curly hair look takes us straight back to the 80s, and said trend in terms of curly hair cuts for Fall 2021.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Beauty tips for those with naturally curly hair

Have you also noticed how more and more women are embracing their naturally curly hair texture? An inclusive trend in the name of curly pride which invites us to be ourselves and which, of course, we can only like. If, like Nicole Kidman, you have a full-bodied mass of natural curls, memorize the expert’s advice to keep them strong, beautiful and vital, especially during the autumn season, all wet weather, rain and wind. Antonia Mastromauro, owner of the Mastromauro Hair & Beauty Milan salon explains: “Curly women often complain of the difficulty in disciplining and taming their curly hair. For this reason, targeted shopping is required, choosing anti-frizz and pro-elasticity products, with shampoo and mask based on ceramides and linseed, to nourish the hair fiber in depth, maintaining the elasticity of the curl and preventing frizz, especially in the presence of a humid climate.

Never without an ad hoc styling product, for example one revitalizing cream for curly hair, with a soft texture. Do not underestimate the drying phase, blow-drying the hair with the help of the diffuser and setting the hairdryer at a speed and a medium temperature to avoid dehydrating the hair. Finally, if the curly hair has returned from a summer of salt and sun and still bears the signs (dryness and straw effect), yes to a bi weekly compress emollient and moisturizer based on panthenol, coconut oil and rice oil “.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF ELLE.IT

paris

gallery

The Italian who married the last Tsar

READ NOW

Loading...
Advertisements

gallery

The desperate protests of Afghan women

READ NOW

fall haircuts 2021

Trendy haircuts for autumn

READ NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.1K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
886
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
885
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
875
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
874
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
855
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
805
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
595
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top