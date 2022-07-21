Fall Asleep If You Can, A Horror Special You Can’t Miss On AMC





Do you like horror? Then AMC’s “Sleep If You Can” special is what they need. It’s time to face your greatest fears, but in front of the television. They are ready?

In July, AMC presents a special with the best suspense and horror movies from Monday 25 to Sunday 31, at midnight.

The chosen ones (2013)

Monday the 25th, 12:00 PM on AMC: The Barrett family’s comfortable lives are shaken by a series of disturbing events and they discover that a terrifying and lethal force is after them. With Keri Russell (The Americans) and Josh Hamilton (Eighth Grade, The Walking Dead).

3d piranha (2010) at AMC

Tuesday 26, 11:50 p.m. on AMC: An underwater earthquake releases a prehistoric species of carnivorous fish and a group of strangers join forces to avoid becoming their food. With Elizabeth Shue (Super Pumped, The Boys) and Richard Dreyfuss (American Graffiti, Jaws).

The descent (2005)

Wednesday 27, 11:40 PM on AMC: A caving expedition goes terribly wrong, as the explorers become trapped and are eventually chased by a strange breed of predators. From director Neil Marshall (Lost in Space).

Legion of angels (2010) at AMC

Thursday 28, 12:00 pm on AMC: A group of strangers in a roadside bar is attacked by demonic forces. His only chance of survival is an archangel named Michael, who informs a pregnant waitress that his child will be the hope of humanity. With Paul Bettany (Avengers: Endgame, WandaVision) and Dennis Quaid (The Day After Tomorrow).

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D (2013)

Friday the 29th, 11:30 p.m. on AMC: A young woman travels to Texas to collect an inheritance, unaware that the pack includes an encounter with a chainsaw-wielding killer. With Alexandra Daddario (White Lotus).

Deliver us from evil (2014) at AMC

Jimmy (CHRIS COY) springs out of an old piano in the basement of an apartment building and ruthlessly attacks Sarchie (ERIC BANA) in Screen Gems’ DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

Saturday 30, 12:00 pm on AMC: New York cop Ralph Sarchie investigates a series of crimes. He joins forces with an unconventional priest, schooled in the rites of exorcism, to combat the possessions that are terrorizing his city. From director Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness).

Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013)

Sunday 31, 12:00 PM on AMC: The Lamberts believe they have defeated the spirits that have haunted their family, but they soon discover that evil is not so easy to defeat. With Patrick Wilson (Moonfall, Aquaman) and Rose Byrne (Physical, Brides Maids)

The channel AMC can be seen in Mexico by: AxtelTV (973), TotalPlay (444 and HD 490), Sky (419 and HD 1425), Megacable (207 and HD 1207), Izzi (611 and HD 963), Cablemás (611 and HD 963) , Cablevision Monterrey (611).

Don’t miss the “Sleep If You Can” horror special on AMC starting Monday, July 25.



