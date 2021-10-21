Fall Fashion 2021, the looks to copy from Jennifer Aniston in Friends

There were hilarious scenes, funny scenes but also touching ones. Rachel Green’s world in the universe of Friends – the most famous American TV series of the 90s – gave us emotions, laughter and even a few tears. Not to mention the looks always on point with which Jennifer Aniston played the character in the sitcom that entered our homes, inspiring generations and generations of girls and young women. From episode to episode, while Jennifer Aniston achieved success at the dawn of her film career, we began to see really every (also) in terms of 90s taste. But today, however, one question remains: which of her looks would we still wear now? Rachel Green’s wardrobe in Friends, what would still be trendy for Fall 2021 fashion?

Weird, crazy, frivolous but also very united: we would describe the Phoebe-Monica-Rachel triad like this. On the other hand, each one put her temper and her style into it. Rachel’s? Surely Jennifer Aniston has played her part by preferring almost always very basic garments: straight-leg jeans, white or black T-shirts with colored cardigans or blazers, sheath dresses or layered slip dresses. Rachel’s style obviously evolved together with her character: from the bartender uniform to the assistant of a prestigious fashion house (and here are the suits we would like for the Fall 2021 fashion wardrobe!), Also passing through the white shirts sported on the workplace at Monica’s caterers. And who knows, many of these looks you may not want to replicate this season … they’ll – oops, I’ll – be there for you.