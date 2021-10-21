Fall Fashion 2021, the looks to copy from Jennifer Aniston in Friends

There were hilarious scenes, funny scenes but also touching ones. Rachel Green’s world in the universe of Friends – the most famous American TV series of the 90s – gave us emotions, laughter and even a few tears. Not to mention the looks always on point with which Jennifer Aniston played the character in the sitcom that entered our homes, inspiring generations and generations of girls and young women. From episode to episode, while Jennifer Aniston achieved success at the dawn of her film career, we began to see really every (also) in terms of 90s taste. But today, however, one question remains: which of her looks would we still wear now? Rachel Green’s wardrobe in Friends, what would still be trendy for Fall 2021 fashion?
Weird, crazy, frivolous but also very united: we would describe the Phoebe-Monica-Rachel triad like this. On the other hand, each one put her temper and her style into it. Rachel’s? Surely Jennifer Aniston has played her part by preferring almost always very basic garments: straight-leg jeans, white or black T-shirts with colored cardigans or blazers, sheath dresses or layered slip dresses. Rachel’s style obviously evolved together with her character: from the bartender uniform to the assistant of a prestigious fashion house (and here are the suits we would like for the Fall 2021 fashion wardrobe!), Also passing through the white shirts sported on the workplace at Monica’s caterers. And who knows, many of these looks you may not want to replicate this season … they’ll – oops, I’ll – be there for you.
Fall Fashion 2021: Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green’s looks in Friends
Let’s start with the essentials. Rachel Green’s wardrobe never lacked two must haves, which our wardrobe still deserves to celebrate today: white T-shirt and jeans.
We’ve seen a lot of hilarious scenes in Friends, especially in Monica’s apartment. Get comfortable and recreate the joy: Rachel Green’s joggers are still so cool.
What were the 90s jackets like? Surely very maxi and, in Rachel Green’s case, always pervaded by the playful spirit of her irony. Will it be time to go back to investing in maxi smurf jackets again this autumn? But yes, too.
There was a moment in the TV series where Rachel worked as a catering assistant to her friend chef Monica. Apart from the scenes on the verge of comedy (the fake nail fell in the quiche, remember?), The white shirt was another must-have of his wardrobe always present at the appeal.
The art of layering according to Rachel Green? Layer clothes, even slip dresses, wearing them over comfortable T-shirts.
And then, after a first experience as a barista, there was also Rachel Green’s professional interlude as an assistant in a fashion house: here the suits appear in her wardrobe.
Mini jumpsuit suits, not just to stay at home: we note this style advice still valid from the 90s to today.
All stop: this is the frame of Rachel and Russell just seconds before their first kiss. Romanticism aside, to note is the black T-shirt: another essential item not to be missed in the autumn wardrobe. It will certainly be comfortable again, under jackets and blazers.
A style lesson that is still very current, coming from the latest episodes at the beginning of the 2000s: 3/4 pants worn with a tulle blouse and slingback pumps.
WOW! Three must-haves in one look: white pencil skirt, black sweater and magenta faux fur. Rachel Green, a certainty forever.
