Fall Guys for Switch and Xbox officially postponed to 2022 – Nerd4.life

Mediatonic, through its official website, has shared a new update on the publication of Nintendo Switch and Xbox versions of Fall Guys. The game for Nintendo consoles and Microsoft consoles will not arrive in 2021: it has therefore been officially postponed to 2022.

The last time we had heard of Fall Guys for Switch and Xbox it was last April, when the team announced the postponement. At the time, no precise release date had been indicated, not even at the year level, but it was hoped that the game had not been positioned beyond 2021. The months passed and the players were losing hope and now they have received official confirmation. which will have to be discussed again at an unspecified moment in 2022.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Mediatonic wrote, to be precise: “We know that everyone is excited about the arrival of Fall Guy on the Nintendo Switch and Xbox, and with good reason. There has been a lot of speculation on social media linking these new consoles to the launch of Season 6 and we want to clarify that not it is so that no one is confused looking for the game on these platforms. Thanks for your patience, it is one of our top development priorities and we look forward to sharing more details with you in 2022. ”

For the moment we don’t have a release date yet: we’ll have to talk about it next year. We just have to wait for.