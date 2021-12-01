Tech

Fall Guys for Switch and Xbox officially postponed to 2022 – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read

Mediatonic, through its official website, has shared a new update on the publication of Nintendo Switch and Xbox versions of Fall Guys. The game for Nintendo consoles and Microsoft consoles will not arrive in 2021: it has therefore been officially postponed to 2022.

The last time we had heard of Fall Guys for Switch and Xbox it was last April, when the team announced the postponement. At the time, no precise release date had been indicated, not even at the year level, but it was hoped that the game had not been positioned beyond 2021. The months passed and the players were losing hope and now they have received official confirmation. which will have to be discussed again at an unspecified moment in 2022.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Mediatonic wrote, to be precise: “We know that everyone is excited about the arrival of Fall Guy on the Nintendo Switch and Xbox, and with good reason. There has been a lot of speculation on social media linking these new consoles to the launch of Season 6 and we want to clarify that not it is so that no one is confused looking for the game on these platforms. Thanks for your patience, it is one of our top development priorities and we look forward to sharing more details with you in 2022. ”

For the moment we don’t have a release date yet: we’ll have to talk about it next year. We just have to wait for.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Does Isabella Ricci sponsor any products? Here is the truth

3 weeks ago

NASA, spacewalk postponed due to debris risk – Space & Astronomy

6 hours ago

Trony “Black Friday” offers until December 1st: TCL 20 L, Smart TV and more

5 days ago

25 exclusives in development, Jim Ryan on stock shortage

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button