Fall hair 2021, Billie Eilish’s bob with bangs

The days when Billie Eilish sported her signature hair look with green roots and black lengths, which she ditched in spring 2021 in favor of a 70s-inspired shag with a new blonde hair color, seem a long way off. Lto singer of Ocean Eyes She changes her look again and just a few days ago she showed off a fluffy blonde bob with maxi fringe on Instagram that winks at the autumn 2021 hair trends. Although we were used to seeing her with a very blond hair, what surprises us about this look is definitely the fold with the tips upwards with a bon ton and vintage air, in contrast with the deliberately styled styles. messy which has made us grow fond of in recent months.

At just 19 years old, Billie boasts an enviable career conquered by hits of hit singles and Grammy Awards, but every day she has to deal with the haters who would like her already in her “Era Flop” and with unpleasant episodes of leotard. shaming. Nonetheless, Billie does not send them to say and continues to do what she does best: thrill through with her lyrics and above all with the most powerful medium she possesses, her voice. Defined as the most important artist of Generation Z, Billie Eilish is (also) a style inspiration for all teenagers in the world and it can be seen from the fact that she sees her in first place among the celebrities who have most influenced hairstyles. , indeed, its two-tone green and black color was found to be at the top of Google’s most sought-after beauty trends.

After taking six weeks to achieve the perfect blonde for her hair, the singer of Lost Cause hailed the scaled shag cut to give in to the charm of a short bob embellished with a beautiful fringe. The bob, one of the trendiest cuts for fall 2021, which reaches far above the shoulders is accompanied by a long fringe that almost touches the eyes thus making the gaze the protagonist. The crease chosen by Billie is fluffy and with strictly upturned tips, perfect for giving movement to the cut, to make it more playful and voluminous. The bob has the advantage of being very versatile and it is an easy to manage cut, it will be essential to have a brush and hairdryer if you want to replicate the retro-style styling typical of the 60s and 90s when they were in fashion. the flipped ends, or the upturned points, as Billie teaches. Finally, don’t forget to apply a finish product to fix your flawless style for longer.