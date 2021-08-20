News

Fall haircuts trends 2021, Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel cut

Posted on
Many are in trend cuts from hair medium in this Autumn 2021. In particular, the hairstyle sported by Jennifer Aniston at the time of the TV show “Friends” is in great demand. More precisely Jennifer wore a scaled hair, the famous cut at the Rachel.

Trends haircuts fall 2021

The length of the cut medium by Jennifer Aniston reaches slightly over the shoulders. In addition, the main features of this hair are the scaling and unraveling on the front and the honey blonde shade. Aniston wears her hair with a smooth styling and side parting: the latter is perfect for highlighting the actress’s face. This hairstyle has made many girls fall in love and is still in great demand in hairdressing salons. A little curiosity to know is that many women bring the photo of this cut to their hairdresser, to have a hair equal to that of Jennifer. (Continue after the photo)

Other Jennifer Aniston hairstyles

Jennifer Aniston then thought of removing the scaling and creating a long bob with a central line. She wore this hair for a very short time and then opted for long hair with blonde shades. Then Jennifer remained faithful to the last cut which really gives her a lot and gives her a very youthful look. THE cuts from hair of the actress can be worn by women of all ages, to always have an irresistible look. (Continue after the photos)

Rachel-style haircut tips: that’s who it suits

The cut at the Rachel it is perfect on round faces and instead should be avoided on oval and thin ones. This hairstyle can be made more modern thanks to an irregular tuft or a very short bang. On the hair in question you can create a smooth, wavy or disheveled styling. It should be remembered that an anti-frizz cream can be used to avoid frizz; instead, to complete the styling and have a luminous finish, you can spray a little hairspray.

With this type of length you can also create many hairstyles: for example, you can opt for a ponytail, a braid or a low chignon.

This long-awaited moment has finally come to choose new ones cuts from hair medium to show off in this Autumn 2021. The famous cut at the Rachel waits for all women to be chosen, to have a very original style.

