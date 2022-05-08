fall of traditional markets is the worst since 2020

The uncertainty of the markets in the face of inflation not only affected the price of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies this Thursday, May 5, it also lowered the stock market as a whole in the worst fall since 2020. The decline in the Dow Jones indices, Nasdaq and S&P 500 reversed all the advances that had been registered on Wednesday the 4th, after the announcements of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The fall of the main stocks this Thursday, with a loss of 1,000 points in the Dow Jones index, occurred in the midst of investor fears about the medium- and long-term economic outlook. A similar behavior of rebound and decline was recorded this Thursday in the cryptocurrency market, as reported by CriptoNoticias.

The decline in the Nasdaq index is the most pronounced since 2020, as can be seen in the following table of its largest corrections since the market crash of March 2020. On that occasion, the markets fell when the World Health Organization declared the Covid-19 as a pandemic.

This Thursday, technology stocks were the hardest hit in the market decline: Apple fell 5.6%, Google fell 4.8%, while Amazon fell 7.6%.

Most important corrections of the Nasdaq index since 2020. Source: CNBC.

Bloomberg points out in his bulletin for Latin America that the US Federal Reserve’s plan to curbing the rise in prices by increasing the cost of money, once again raises doubts in the market. “Analysts questioned the ability of the Fed to control the highest inflation in decades, without leading the US economy into a recession,” notes Bloomberg.

Markets expect more interest hikes

There are at least five more interest rate hikes planned this year, which should be capped at 0.5%, according to the Federal Reserve chairman’s remarks on Wednesday. In these, Jerome Powell ruled out the possibility that the remaining increases expected in 2022 were 75 basis points (bps) or 0.75%.

However, the market seems to doubt those limits to the increases, as determined by the interest rate prediction tool, the CME FedWatch, created by the exchange specialized in futures Chicago Mercantile Exchange. According to the tool, there is only a 17.1% chance that the increase will be limited to 50 bps, while grants a 82.9% chance to an increase between 50 and 75 points next Juneas shown in the graph below.

For the Fed’s meeting in June, the market expects increases of more than 0.5% in interest rates. Source: CME FedWatch.

The CME clarifies that the calculations are based on the Fed funds futures contracts for the date of the meeting of the Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC). At the top of the graph are the dates of the next meetings of said committee, starting next June 15.

The fact that the bitcoin market is going through a trend of increasing coupling with traditional asset shares, as reported by CriptoNoticias, makes it more sensitive to external circumstances that affect the performance of those assets. In the last few hours, the price of BTC appears to have found support at $35,000 and is trading at $36,199 at the time of writing.