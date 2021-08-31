Falling asleep with Regé-Jean Page is good for your health

(On Tuesday 31 August 2021)READ ALSO 8 tricks to promote sleep There are so many different methods to try that help you fall asleep, but if you still have to find something that really works, we may have the solution for you. How about sleeping with Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page? No, the Duke of Hastings won’t knock on your door to tuck you in and make sure you get the famous eight hours a night. But he can read you a bedtime story. In a new collaboration with the Calm mindfulness app, Regé-Jean Page lent his voice to read a bedtime story designed to help listeners fall into a peaceful, relaxing sleep. From today it will be possible to listen to the story, 32 minutes long, of “The Prince and the Naturalist” by author Victoria Gosling. Regé-Jean Page will take listeners to Olde England, a utopian English society based on an idyllic pastoral lifestyle. On the Calm app, Page’s bedtime story is described as an “enlightening journey through ancient England” that sees “a naturalist and a royal pupil discovering the wisdom of nature.” But the plot here isn’t really what matters. Let’s face it, Regé-Jean could read anything and we will still be captivated by the deep and regal tone of his voice. The Bridgerton star has joined a group of other celebrities who have partnered with the mindfulness app, including Matthew McConaughey, Kate Winslet, Cillian Murphy, Harry Styles, Lucy Liu, Laura Dern and Idris Elba. Speaking of his decision to take part in this initiative, Regé-Jean Page said he was happy to be able to help people in this way, especially in a period like the one we are living in when so many struggling to sleep and have a regular sleep: “I know how precious relaxation is to all of us, especially in difficult times, so I couldn’t be happier to lend my voice to this bedtime story.”

