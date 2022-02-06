Fallout: Nuevo Mexico is an interesting mod / expansion of Fallout: New Vegas – Nerd4.life

Fallout: Nuevo Mexico is the project of a group of modder who is working on a real one expansion of Fallout: New Vegascentered around a new setting built with the Bethsda and Obsidian game engine.

As visible in the presentation trailer, the story moves to New Mexico and promises to bring new hours of gameplay in a structure heavily focused on the classic RPG, with reminiscences of the first two Fallout and a highly developed narrative component. In Fallout: Nuevo Mexico, players will be able to take part in several new ones factionswhich develop the story in different ways.

Also, the mod allows you to use three companion unpublished through a completely new management system for these characters, which should open further avenues in terms of gameplay and role-playing simulation, with an unprecedented system of affinity with these secondary characters.

There is still no release date for Fallout: Nuevo Mexico, but what has been announced so far seems very interesting, so we just have to wait and see how the matter will develop. Moreover, it is one of the many projects of this type built around Fallout: New Vegas, a title particularly loved also by modders, obviously.

Among others we remember Fallout: Van Buren Remake, Fallout: New California and Fallout: Broken City, just to give an idea of ​​the lush movement that continues to keep the classic Bethesda and Obsidian alive.