Falls ‘El Cabo 20′, alleged mastermind of the murder of journalist Margarito Martínez – El Financiero

Special forces of the Mexican Army and Navy detained David López Jiménez, ‘El Cabo 20′, designated as the alleged mastermind of the murder of journalist Margarito Martínez Esquivel, on January 17 in Tijuana, Baja California.

The detainee, according to information from federal authorities, He is an operator of the Los Arellano Félix cartels and the faction of the Sinaloa Cartel led by the sons of Chapo Guzmán, not only for the transfer of drugs to the United States, but also in contract killings.

This subject is identified as main generator of violence in Baja Californiathrough homicides, kidnappings, collection of flat rights, and disappearance of people.

At the time, the prosecutor Ricardo Iván Carpio, stated that Cristian Adán Velázquez, Cabo 16 or El Jaguar (already arrested) were also involved in the crime, who attributed to Martínez Esquivel publications that discredited him.

“The murder was due to a series of publications in local media such as the Zeta Weekly, in which the ways of operating of the criminal cell of ‘Cabo 16′” were exposedassured the prosecutor at the time.

This Wednesday the prosecutor reiterated that the motive for the murder of Margarito Martínez Esquivel was a series of publications in the media and social networks in which it was published andl face of Cape 20his collaborators such as Corporal 16, as well as some relatives.

“This led to the annoyance of the subject in question (Cabo 20), and by virtue of the fact that both Margarito and him lived at a certain time in the same area of ​​the city, this subject assumed, inferred or deduced that it had probably been Margarito, because of his profession, who could have leaked the information to the media,” he said.

The official denied that the photojournalist had made any type of leak of images of the detainee or his close group, since he did not manage social networks. “That was the annoyance of this criminal leader,” he added.

Arrest of ‘El Cabo’ could unleash violence

about the possibility that conflicts arise in the state due to this detentionthe prosecutor said that they will be pending and that there will be measures in the areas where the detainee and his collaborators have influence, from the lowest and intermediate levels, so that the spaces of power are not occupied by other criminal groups and that it is contained and diminished. criminal activity.

Regarding the organizational structure of the detainee, he said that it is weakened in such a way that they will not only arrest him, but anyone who takes his place. He pointed out that he is still under study if he is going to be transferred to the state.

“He has various investigations but the commitment is that he is not released. He is being investigated for homicide, organized crime, criminal association, searches are being carried out in Nuevo León.”

