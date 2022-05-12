Falls one of the largest sellers of decos and receivers for pirate IPTV

This service, called All-in-One-Premium-TV, had been persecuted for some time, but it was not until this month of May that they managed to stop operating. This has been announced by the association for the Protection of the Rights of the Entertainment Industry of the Netherlands (or BREIN according to its acronym in English), which has been in charge of identifying the person in charge who was behind.

This is how this pirate IPTV worked

The way of acting of the All-in-One-Premium-TV service was that of resell IPTV devices already configured that contained a subscription that gave the user access to thousands of pay channels and also to pirated content from streaming platforms. streaming. The subscriptions were in charge of recovering the feeds of payment services of all kinds, among which were Canal+, BeIn Sports, OCS or even Netflix.

One of the biggest attractions of this type of service is to offer the consumer a huge package of channels for a ridiculous price, something that this platform did of course. The subscription required to enjoy All-in-One-Premium-TV it had an approximate annual cost of 20 euroswhen having all the channels offered legally would have easily cost 100 euros per month.