False accounts would have prompted the release of the ‘Snyder Cut’ of ‘Justice League’

Zack Snyder is once again making headlines on entertainment portals for his contribution to the DC Comics universe. This time not for rave reviews to his court of the ‘Justice League’, known as ‘Snyder Cut’, although much has to do with the film and the pressure exerted by social networks to get his project revealed to the public.

Snyder: “I will destroy them on social networks”

According to an extensive report by the rolling stone magazine, there would have been a campaign with false accounts to promote the premiere of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. It would all have started in 2020, when the director’s cut had already been announced as part of the HBO Max content.

Synder had problems with two producers who participated in the DC superhero film and even asked that their names be removed from the credits. Apparently, the board did not agree with Snydey’s request and, in the middle of a discussion, the director threatened that, if the names of the producers were not erased, “he would destroy them on social networks.”

Coincidence or not, before and after the release of the Snyder cut, Warner Bros. and its executives would have received an avalanche of attacks against them. Social networks were filled with threats from alleged fans to executives, some so serious as to be considered dangerous, and calls for a boycott, reports the Hipertextual portal.

This, plus the threat of Snyder, generated doubts among Warner executives, even thinking about whether the requests on social networks for the release of the ‘Snyder Cut’ were organic. Was it really all spontaneous or was it a planned campaign? To put an end to the rumors, the company commissioned two different reports to study what happened.

They corroborate the use of bots.-

According to two reports commissioned by WarnerMedia and recently obtained by Rolling Stone, at least 13% of the accounts that participated in the conversation about the ‘Snyder Cut’ were deemed fake. This exceeds the percentage, 3% to 5%, that cyber experts say they usually see on any trending topic.

For their part, two firms contacted by Rolling Stone that track the authenticity of social media campaigns, Q5id and Graphika, also detected inauthentic activity coming from the SnyderVerse. Yet another firm, Alethea Group, found that the domain forsnydercut.com, which claims to have made the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut go viral in May 2018, was, at least at one point, registered to a defunct agency promoting selling traffic “for cheap.” And simple”.

These and other data cited in rolling stone make up the recent remarks to the famous director and that benefited the SnyderVerse. They conclude that “there is no doubt” that there was the intentional use of ‘bots’ (fake accounts) involved. It will be necessary to wait for a statement from Zack Snyder or if the information reaches a public complaint against him.

With information from | Rolling Stone/Hypertextual