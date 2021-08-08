false and superficial – Time

News

Jade Oricchio

Meghan Markle’s brother participates in the Big Brother VIP English version and shoots zero on the Duchess of Sussex: “False and superficial. Harry warned.” One could say: those who hurt from the family, from the family perish. Meghan Markle hit and sunk by her father, sister Samantha and brother Thomas Jr. on her 40th birthday. Let’s go in order. Yesterday, Samantha said in a British program that she does not know if she still loves Meghan because she is “a terribly cruel person” in human relationships: she hooks, exploits and abandons.

Prince Harry's shocking autobiography? A book that was missed

Following her father Thomas Markle, former Hollywood lighting director who got her the first film auditions, revealed that she had given her daughter a bouquet of twelve red roses surrounding two yellow roses (symbolizing Archie and Lilibet Diana) for her birthday, but she did not respond. According to the site “TMZ”, the man would write in the note: “I wish you a happy birthday and brighter days.” Although last month, speaking to Fox News, Markle threatened to take legal action in the very near future to see her grandchildren: “Archie and Lili are young children. I am not a politician. They are not pawns. They are not part of the game. We should not punish them for the bad behavior of their parents.” Meghan was linked to her father but felt betrayed when she learned that she had agreed with a paparazzo to sell some private photos. Since then he refuses to speak to him claiming to find a reconciliation difficult even in the face of the two heart attacks suffered by Thomas Markle.

Meghan is thirsty for notoriety and has reduced Prince Harry to being a clown

And since there’s no two without three, here’s Thomas Markle Jr, 55, Sussex’s older brother.  In the presentation clip, the man announces battle: “I am the brother of Meghan Markle, the oldest brother of all. Before the wedding I warned Prince Harry and told him ‘I think it will ruin your life. It’s very superficial.’ She’s a false, unscreating and presumptuous woman.” The new gieffino was not invited to the sumptuous wedding in May 2018 and already at the time he had not seen the actress of the TV series “Suits” for seven years. Between the indifferent and cruel Windsors and the embarrassing Markle, one might say poor Meghan!

Harry and Meghan Markle, new bomb coming soon: Revelations about abortion


