False balance sheet and fictitious capital gains: Juventus investigated

Capital gains and “suspicious” market movements made in the last three years by the Juventus: the Juventus club has been investigated for false accounting. The president Andrea Agnelli, the vice president Pavel Nedved and the former manager Fabio Paratici, today at Tottenham, have been targeted by the Guardia di Finanza. The Guardia di Finanza has acquired documents in the headquarters of the club in Corso Galileo Ferraris, these would be movements for about 50 million euros. The movements of the last three years have made the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office suspicious, which on Thursday evening gave a mandate to the Guardia di Finanza to search the headquarters of the Juventus club.

The accusation is of false accounting and false invoicing and the president has ended up in the crosshairs of the suspects Andrea Agnelli, Pavel Nedved, the former sporting director Fabio Paratici and three other executives and former bianconeri managers of the financial area. The investigation, coordinated by prosecutors Mario Bendoni, Cirio Santoriello and the adjunct Marco Gianoglio, comes after the investigations already started weeks ago by Consob and Covisoc. These investigations concern the proceeds from the management of the players’ rights and it is not the first time, however, that the judiciary has come across cases of this kind, then confronted with the difficulty of establishing an absolute value for individual players, objects of different ratings, often inflated, by the clubs.

