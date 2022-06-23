“False Beauty”, the Instagram account that compares photos of celebrities with and without retouching

It may seem obvious when exposed, but it is not always taken into account: Not everything that appears on social networks is as it seems and real life can be very different. Especially if we talk about the images of celebrities. Whether it’s with makeup or retouching with editing programs, many times people outside of Instagram are not the same as they appear in the photos they want to share.

And that is what an Instagram account called “False Beauty” is trying to remember, which is responsible for making photo comparisons of showbiz stars and influencers with and without editing of your images.

Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, Rosalia, Emily Ratajkowski, Ester Expósito and Kendall Jenner are some of the celebrities who have appeared on the account.

Although in some cases it is evident that it is a question of a bad camera angle or the passage of time, in most cases the frank modification of the faces and bodies is noticeable, establishing unattainable beauty parameters and that seek to approach the established ones western canons.

Along with this, it is striking that those elected are precisely only women, since the Men also make alterations to their photos for the same reasons.

However, under the aesthetic standards that have been normalized under the patriarchal culture, cultural impositions have been more severe with women: From the implicit requirement of eternal youth to certain bodies that are expected to maintain a lifetime.

These impositions have both psychological effects -either normalized or that generate problems that can cause great pain- such as behavioral, and the image to be projected in social networks many times it is a reflection of that.

