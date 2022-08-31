“False doctor” in Córdoba: they ask to bring to trial the cause for performance in managing the pandemic by Covid
The Río Cuarto Prosecutor’s Office, in the province of Córdoba, requested the trial of the case against Ignacio Martín, who was accused of providing medical services during the pandemic without having a title, judicial sources reported.
The “false doctor” is accused of a chain of crimes that include: intentional homicide; serious injuries due to eventual intent; usurpation of title and illegal practice of medicine; use of false private documents; repeated qualified fraud; reiterated and continued ideological falsehood and fraud classified as attempted.
Martín was arrested in February 2021 after being charged with the illegal practice of medicine as a member of the Río Cuarto Emergency Operating Committee (COE).
Since then, the defendant remains in preventive detention in prison number 6 located in the south of the province of Córdoba.
The young man had arrived in the Cordovan capital in the framework of the outbreak registered in Río Cuarto in September 2020, accompanied by professionals. In that city he played a role in which he took sides in decisions regarding measures against the coronavirus.
He even simulated the founding of a company called “Medical Care SRL”. It had profiles on social networks and even a web page, in which it was offered as “a comprehensive emergency and medical emergency system.”