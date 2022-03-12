False Green Pass in exchange for money, two doctors and a collaborator arrested: 157 cases of fake vaccinations confirmed

Two doctors and a collaborator of one of the two were arrested by the Financial Police for forging the Green Pass in exchange for money. They are accused of simulating the administration of the anti Covid vaccine e having issued false exemption certificates for non-existent pathologies. Those arrested will have to answer, for various reasons, of faideological identity, corruption, embezzlement and aggravated fraud against the state. The investigation of the financiers coordinated by the Public Prosecutor of Ferrara was launched last December when it was noted that the two doctors, in the space of a few months, starting from April last year,there was an abnormal increase in patients, with 848 new patients, 51 of which came from outside the province and region: 548 of the new patients were also vaccinated in the following fourteen days after the change of doctor.

There are 42 confirmed cases of corruption. Thanks to telephone and environmental wiretapping, it emerged that the investigated doctors – for a fee of 20 or 50 euros – falsely attest to having carried out the vaccination, sometimes simulating only by inserting the syringe needle into the patient’s arm, at other times by injecting a saline or water solution. Furthermore, the images acquired by the Fiamme Gialle would also have shown how in several cases, the same syringe was reused several times.

Among the patients of the medical offices at the center of the investigation there would also be belonging to the police, military, nurses, teachers, all categories subject to the vaccination obligation, as well as priests, retirees, freelancers, traders and students. So far they have been ascertained 157 cases of false inoculations that have allowed as many patients to obtain the Green Pass.

The picture outlined by the investigation by the Fiamme Gialle of Ferrara did not fail to arouse indignation on the part of local and regional institutions. If the Ferrara Ausl, which “has already taken steps to identify, as quickly as possible, solutions for the patients of the two doctors” involved “reserves the right to constitute an injured party” and offers “maximum collaboration to the investigators”, the mayor of Ferrara , Alan Fabbri, he does not hesitate to define those of the protagonists of the facts as “very serious and shameful conduct” so much so as to be hoped, if “the accusations are confirmed that the answer is very firm and exemplary: no discount – he concludes – for those who profit from public health”. In Emilia-Romagna and its “Health System – says the regional health councilor, Raffaele Donini – there is no room for those who violate the rules, speculating and deceiving citizens, who have been living in the pandemic for two years. There is no room for those who, by behaving irresponsibly, also offend the entire category of healthcare professionals ”.