False Influencer: director Quinn Shephard reveals the reasons why this story was born Star Plus movies | SHOWS

“fake influencer” is one of the most recent films released on the Star+ platform and which addresses one of the most talked about topics in recent years: the extremes that someone can go to in order to become an internet influencer. The director Quinn Shephard shared how this project was born.

Quinn Shephard spoke about the beginning of this story, which stars Zoey Deutch in the role of Danni Sanders, an aspiring writer who fakes a dream trip to Paris to increase her followers on social networks.

“ I came up with the idea four years ago. That’s when I wrote the first draft of the script. It came out of nowhere, I’m pretty sure I was in the shower. I was in this place where I was researching Internet culture for many different projects. I was watching YouTube documentaries and reading The Cut articles about cancel culture. This came to me as a gift from the internet, just a weird mix of realities that I was witnessing ”, he initially assured.

“ I was deeply affected by the endless list of terrifying news stories nonstop mixed with influencer scandals, cancel culture, and skincare commercials that somehow make you forget the world is on fire. Writing ‘Fake Influencer’ was a way to deal with the emotional information overload I was experiencing and make a socially critical satire Shepard added.

Finally, Shephard shared a reflection of what he seeks to teach “fake influencer” against the culture of cancellation.

“ I would love for the film to send a message of both empathy and self-reflection. I think there’s a desire to have a concrete answer about cancel culture and whether it’s right or wrong. I don’t think public shaming is necessarily the answer. But also, you have to be held accountable for your actions. I just hope people take away, especially from the ending, that listening and reflecting on yourself, and trying to be a better person, is probably the only good thing you can do when you make mistakes. ”, he sentenced.