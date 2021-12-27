False internships in place of employment contracts, the squeeze in maneuver. Fines of up to 6 thousand euros for companies that do not recognize the indemnity

Something is moving after the over 60 thousand signatures collected on Change.org against the work masked by internship and the many stories of people framed on paper like trainees to then be employed in shops or companies for a few hundred euros a month instead of employees with a “real” contract. During the passage of the budget law in the Senate a amendment from Leu signed among others by Pietro Grasso and Sandro Ruotolo which provides for a reorganization of the rules for internships made outside of a course of study and a squeeze againstdistorted use of the tool, which must be aimed at “orientation and vocational training”. Government And Regions they have 180 days to write new guidelines on internships other than curricular ones, which must first be circumscribed “in favor of subjects with difficulties with social inclusion“.

Paragraph 1 defines the internship as a “training course of alternation between study and work, aimed at orientation and vocational training, also to improve the match between supply and demand for work”. AND’ curricular if “functional to the achievement of a formally recognized qualification”. In case of failure to pay the participation allowance a. applies to the offender’s charge administrative sanction variable from a minimum of 1000 euros to a maximum of 6000 euros. The amendment also specifies that the internship “does not constitute an employment relationship and cannot be used as a substitute for employment”. If it’s done in the way fraudulent, circumventing the prescriptions, the host subject is punished with a administrative fine of 50 euros per day (the amount of the fine has been specified by the State Accounting Office) for each trainee involved, without prejudice to the possibility of recognizing the existence of a subordinate employment relationship starting from the judicial decision.

The Government and the Regions have six months to find an agreement for the definition of shared guidelines on internships other than curricular based on some criteria. First of all, they will be limited to “subjects with social inclusion difficulties”. It will then be necessary to define qualifying elements, “such as the recognition of an appropriate participation allowance, the establishment of a maximum duration including any renewals, And numerical limits of internships that can be activated in relation to the size of the company “. The “essential levels of formation, which foresee a balance of skills at the beginning of the internship and a certification of skills at its conclusion “,” forms and methods of quotas to bind the activation of new internships to hiring a minimum quota of trainees at the end of the internship period “and” actions and interventions aimed at preventing and contrasting the distorted use of the institute, also through the precise identification of the ways in which the trainee provides his / her activity “.

A few days ago the Minister of Labor Andrea Orlando, to which the petition on Change with relevant signatures, he commented on the amendment saying that “internships must serve to train young people, not to use a skilled workforce without paying for it. One thing is there flexibility, one thing is there precariousness. Now the work is to be done together with the Regions for the definition of new guidelines that in fact restrict the use of internships only to subjects with real integration difficulties and allow young people to use more qualifying tools than real work “.