False invoices and “paper mills”, seizure of 9.5 million. Parma entrepreneur under house arrest

Today, the financiers of the Provincial Command of Parma carried out a personal precautionary measure order of house arrest and contextual preventive seizure decree issued by the Judge of the Preliminary Investigations of the Court of Parma, at the request of the Public Prosecutor’s Office: house arrest for SF (representative lawyer of a Parma company operating in the mechanical processing sector). At the same time, the preventive seizure was ordered aimed at the direct confiscation (alternatively, equivalent) of movable, immovable and liquid assets (up to the amount of the taxes evaded) of approximately 9.5 million euros to be borne by 19 economic subjects whose legal representatives are charged with tax crimes. The judicial police activities, directed by the Public Prosecutor of Parma (Rep. Prosecutor P. Dal Monte) and carried out by the Economic-Financial Police Unit at the headquarters, were initiated following a tax audit conducted by the financiers in 2020 against of a Parma-based company, which was found to lack a reliable accounting system and dedicated to issuing numerous false invoices relating to transactions that never really took place, issued for the sole purpose of allowing other economic subjects to evade value added tax (VAT) and direct taxes. To outline the commercial relationships subject to invoicing, the Fiamme Gialle also made use of the cooperation of foreign collateral bodies, activated for carrying out targeted cross-checks on companies that turned out to be paper mills (i.e. companies without any assets, users, and employees), specifically established and attributable to the main suspect, located in Spain, Hungary and Slovakia. In this context, the financiers also examined the cash flows on the company’s current accounts.

The investigative reconstruction carried out by the Fiamme Gialle highlighted, according to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the existence of an illicit mechanism, consolidated over time, in which about 80 companies were involved, of which 14 companies and 5 individual firms in the Parma area, dedicated to issue and use false invoices. In particular, according to the accusatory hypothesis, shared by the GIP, SF (Parma entrepreneur of Crotone origins) in the years 2015, 2016 and 2017 would have issued false invoices through the company he legally represented, which turned out to be a mere paper mill because: o it indicated a fictitious headquarters; o did not have adequate employees; o did not re-use in any way in its alleged activity the huge sums collected which were simultaneously paid to foreign companies (also ascertained to be “paper mills”) attributable to SF itself; or was not in compliance with the tax reporting obligations. In addition to issuing false invoices with the Parma company, in 2017 SF would have issued further invoices for non-existent transactions through another Piedmontese company of which it was the legal representative. Starting from 2017, the amounts of tax fraud have increased significantly and the described fraudulent system has also had offshoots abroad, where significant financial resources have been transferred. According to the accusation hypothesis, in the two-year period 2018-2019 the fraudulent mechanism continued with different characteristics. Indeed, the SF company at that time had a production site in the 2 province of Parma which consisted of a workshop used for processing ferrous material, even if it continued to issue and use documents for non-existent operations, certifying for example the sale of machinery and vehicles which, following checks carried out on the registration numbers indicated on the invoices, were found to be non-existent or not in the name of the aforementioned company. In the same period, moreover, the company continued to present various anomalies: both a small number of employees, clearly insufficient compared to the turnover turnover in 2018 – exceeding ten million euros – and in 2019, equal to five million euros. ; and also a constant drainage of large amounts received by the recipient companies of the false invoices in favor of foreign companies attributable to the same SF Similarly, the issuers of the invoices for non-existent transactions noted by the company did not have an operational corporate structure capable of justifying the execution of the services and / or sales indicated in the invoices, did not submit tax returns or had a workforce. The suspect SF is also charged with the crimes of omitted payment of VAT for the year 2019 – for an amount of tax evaded of Euro 1,076,000.00 – and of failure to return for the year 2020 with an evaded tax of Euro 682,000 , as well as the concealment of accounting records, functional to prevent the reconstruction of the company’s income and turnover during the fiscal control.