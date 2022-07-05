“False jury”: Amber Heard seeks to nullify trial with Johnny Depp

The actress wants the verdict against her in the defamation trial to be overturned due to “poor quality evidence”.

It was on Wednesday, June 1, that the Fairfax Jury delivered its verdict in the libel suit between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

The jury ruled that the actress did defame her ex-husband on all three charges against him, following a publication in The Washington Post, where Heard accused Depp of being “a public figure representing domestic abuse”.

It is in this context that Amber Heard now wants the verdict against her in the libel trial to be overturned before “poor quality tests“.

“Amber Heard wants a new version in court, demanding that a judge reverse the verdict against her in the Johnny Depp libel trial… due to shoddy evidence and an alleged sham jury” they wrote from the TMZ portal.



It should be remembered that, Depp and Heard split in May 2016. It was there that the actress filed for divorce.

Depp and Heard began dating in early 2012 after meeting a few years earlier on the set of the movie “The Rum Diary.”

By 2015 they were already married. However, the romance was short-lived: 15 months later the relationship was over.