False myths about healthy eating

Fruit should be taken outside of meals

The calories and vitamins provided by fruit are ALWAYS the same, regardless of whether they are eaten alone or with other foods. It is always a good time to have a serving of fruit.

The advantage that we obtain by taking them between meals is that we do not eat other types of food with a higher caloric content, such as sweets, snacks,… and we also arrive at the next meal with less hunger.

We also provide vitamins and minerals, so necessary for our health.

It is better to drink water outside of meals than with meals.

It is advisable to drink 1.5 to 2 liters of water throughout the day, being able to drink it during meals or outside of them, indifferently.

The thirst that appears during meals must be quenched, both for our proper hydration and to help us better perceive the flavors of the food we eat.

Water DOES NOT HAVE ANY CALORIES, that is, it is not fattening, although it is considered satiating because it provides a feeling of fullness.

Eggs are bad for cholesterol

We should not classify foods as good or bad, but rather know the characteristics of each one.

The egg has been treated unfairly, since it is a very complete and healthy food. It is true that its yolk is rich in cholesterol, but we must not forget that the egg also has proteins, vitamins and minerals. Its consumption is suitable for all ages.

Therefore, it is very important to have a varied diet and increase physical activity.

Dietary and vitamin supplements should be taken to improve health

It is not necessary, except in very specific cases (eg pregnancy or certain pathologies and always with a doctor’s prescription), to take any type of supplement if you eat a healthy, varied and balanced diet. Nor, in times when we feel less energetic, when we have a more intense activity or when we frequently catch colds.

The consumption of supplements should never replace a balanced and varied diet. One of the many positive consequences of a varied diet is that the different nutrients interact with each other, producing benefits when consumed together that do not occur with the consumption of supplements.

If I do physical activity/exercise, I can eat and drink what I want

Physical activity is essential for health. There are many, many reasons to lead an active life.

However, an unhealthy diet will have consequences on our health that are difficult to compensate for with the practice of physical exercise. For example, the advantages you get between eating a piece of fruit or eating industrial pastries, is not only the great caloric difference between one and the other, but also, the fruit provides us with vitamins, fiber…compared to the high content of unhealthy fats and refined sugars from pastries.

Foods containing vegetable fats are always healthier than those containing animal fats

In general, we can say that vegetable fats have a higher proportion of unsaturated fatty acids, which are beneficial for our cardiovascular health, and animal fats have a higher proportion of saturated fatty acids, which must be consumed in a smaller proportion. However, there are exceptions, since there are saturated fats such as coconut, palm and palm kernel fats, which have a vegetable origin. In addition, it must be said that animal fats are usually accompanied by fat-soluble vitamins, important for the proper functioning of our body. As for the caloric content, it is the same 9 kcal/g, regardless of whether its origin is animal or vegetable.

Bread is an unhealthy food

All foods provide us with energy in the form of calories to a greater or lesser extent. Bread is among the foods with a medium caloric content (261 kcal/100 g). It is mainly made up of complex carbohydrates and is low in fat. You can compare its caloric content with that of other foods (link to a table of calories) and drinks.

Bread is at the base of our Mediterranean diet and is recommended as an accompaniment to lunch and dinner and as a healthy component of our breakfasts and snacks. Watch the size of the portions (1 portion = 2 slices = 40 g = 104 kcal) and what foods you accompany it with (fat sauces, sausage,…).

Frozen foods are less nutritious than fresh

The freezing process does not alter the qualities of the food, so frozen fish or meat have the same properties as if we eat them fresh. Regarding frozen vegetables, the proportion of vitamins that they have after cooking is similar to that of fresh vegetables after being cooked.

Therefore, there is no reason not to buy frozen food, as this can be a good way to always have healthy food on hand.

