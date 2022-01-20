False sports association was actually a gymnasium: it did not declare one million euros

GROSSETO – It was a real gym, with fitness courses, and revenues from commercial activities: one million euro undeclared and 200 thousand euro of VAT evaded. The financial police reconstructed the activity of an alleged “amateur sports association” over a period of 5 years (all pre-covid).

The yellow flames carried out a complex investigation by the economic-financial police, also with the development of bank investigations and the sending of hundreds of questionnaires to the people who were “on paper” associated, but with the mere customary issue of an affiliation card.

Most of the “alleged” members admitted that they never actually held this role and did not participate in the associative activity as required by the rules. In concrete terms, as “simple customers”, they had in fact benefited from the services offered and the possibilities of leisure / entertainment / fitness courses, in relation to which they had paid their due and without any other type of contact or effective participation in the self-styled “association” .

The analysis of the financial flows towards the fake ASD, as well as certain people who held positions in it in various capacities or in any case connected, revealed how, over the course of 5 years, all prior to the covid period (i.e. between 2015 and 2019), a total of just over one million euros was collected (essentially corresponding to the false “membership fees”, in reality real collections and not membership contributions), without declaring anything to the tax authorities and without, in the context of a cross-examination, adequate justifications have been provided.

From the investigations carried out, it therefore emerged that the fake association did not comply with the required requirements, losing the qualification of an associative body (and the related tax benefits) and ranking itself rather as a real company / business, with all the consequent accounting obligations.

Basically, a distorted use was made of the association tool for the sole purpose of evading the tax authorities and competing unfairly with similar entrepreneurial activities that comply with the rules, so that the entity was re-qualified as a subject exercising a de facto “business activity “, With consequent recalculation of the tax base for IRES, IRAP and VAT purposes. The self-styled “association” was found to lack the requisites necessary to take advantage of the tax incentive regime provided for by law no. 398/91, having ascertained the substantial exclusion of the associates from associative life and from participation in the collective will of the entity.

In this particular period, still characterized by socio-economic problems linked to Covid19, the Guardia di Finanza with similar services has as its main objective the protection of the legal economy, counteracting the most harmful and insidious economic and financial illegality phenomena, as well as proposing as a point of reference for initiatives aimed at protecting the economic system.

The operational activity, as in the present case, is aimed in a targeted and selective manner on subjects characterized by high / concrete risk profiles and on the tax offenses that most damage the tax interests and the competition and market rules. In particular, in the context of the general sector of “associations” it is found that some pseudo-circles-non-profit entities abuse the legal status, actually disguising the exercise of business activities, for the sole purpose of evading the ordinary taxation regime foreseen, damaging in the first place the real associations worthy of respect and protection, as well as healthy entrepreneurship.