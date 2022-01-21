According to CNN, officials of Trump’s election campaign in 2020, led by his then lawyer Rudy Giuliani, would have created a scheme to overturn the outcome of the vote in seven US states during the last presidential elections.

False voters in 7 states in order to overturn the vote of the last US presidential elections, when Donald Trump was defeated by Joe Biden. That’s what the former US president’s campaign officials, led by his then attorney, would have engineered Rudy Giuliani, in December 2020 presenting “illegitimate voters” in the 7 states lost by the tycoon, complete with false certificates that were eventually also sent to the National Archives, with the aim of overturning the outcome of the vote when Congress met on January 6 2021. The indiscretion comes directly from Cnn which cites “at least three sources with direct knowledge of the scheme”.

Among these, there would be, according to the stars and stripes broadcaster, too Meshawn Maddock, co-chairman of the Republican party in Michigan and among the 16 false voters of that state. Indeed, Maddock would have recently boasted in a public event organized by the local Republican party that “the Trump campaign directed the entire operation. This they asked us to do”, according to a recording obtained by the Cnn and dating back to last week. The plan interested Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin, Nevada And New Mexico.

After Trump failed to stop the so-called Battleground States to certify Biden’s victory, the former president’s campaign officials, led by Giuliani, would have launched “the parallel effort to disrupt and change the Electoral College process,” the broadcaster reported. Trump hoped that Republican lawmakers from the seven hanging states would replace bona fide Biden voters with Republican Party members and that then Vice President Mike Pence would seat those voters during the joint session of Congress on Jan.6 committed to certifying the count. of votes for the presidential elections of November 3. Bob Costello, Giuliani’s attorney, and Liz Harrington, Trump’s spokesperson, did not comment.