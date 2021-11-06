falsehood, just look at the data – Time





Peter Doshi, professor of pharmaceutical health services and expert in clinical trials at the University of Maryland, a few days ago appeared in the episode of Report on vaccines pointing the finger at the multinational Pfizer. Now Doshi, editor of the British Medical Journal, also dismantles the slogan of most of the heads of state and of our own CTS: “I am saddened by how saturated we are at this moment within society, now only the phrase ‘all they know that … ‘that it has quenched intellectual curiosity and led to self-censorship. The first thing everyone knows is what an unvaccinated pandemic is. Aside from having no scientific meaning such a sentence, the data show that the claim is not true. If deaths and hospitalizations only occurred in no-vaxes, why would boosters be necessary? Why – Doshi asks the audience – are there these numbers on Covid in England on fully vaccinated people? “.

This is the full video: