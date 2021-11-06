World

falsehood, just look at the data – Time

Photo of James Reno James Reno10 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read


Peter Doshi, professor of pharmaceutical health services and expert in clinical trials at the University of Maryland, a few days ago appeared in the episode of Report on vaccines pointing the finger at the multinational Pfizer. Now Doshi, editor of the British Medical Journal, also dismantles the slogan of most of the heads of state and of our own CTS: “I am saddened by how saturated we are at this moment within society, now only the phrase ‘all they know that … ‘that it has quenched intellectual curiosity and led to self-censorship. The first thing everyone knows is what an unvaccinated pandemic is. Aside from having no scientific meaning such a sentence, the data show that the claim is not true. If deaths and hospitalizations only occurred in no-vaxes, why would boosters be necessary? Why – Doshi asks the audience – are there these numbers on Covid in England on fully vaccinated people? “.

This is the full video:

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno10 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The scratch phobia and other crusades we deserve

2 days ago

Covid, exponential increase in cases in Trieste: as in autumn 2020. The largest outbreak in the region among “no pass” protesters

6 days ago

the risk of contagion is low playing football – Corriere.it

2 days ago

China, smog in Beijing: stop outdoor activities and closed roads

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button