FAME, the new and captivating feminine fragrance by Paco Rabanne

The daring design of FAME, the 5th. essence of the avant-garde style of Paco Rabanne, it incorporates the most emblematic codes of the brand. This design is as groundbreaking today as it was in 1966, when the designer launched his namesake firm in Paris, France with his manifesto collection, “12 Impossible Dresses in Contemporary Materials.” Coat of mail. Hammered metal. The designer’s avant-garde garments, assemblages of unconventional materials to create kinetic silhouettes.

FAME is also famous for its creators, who are among the most recognized names in the sector, perfumers Dora Baghriche, Marie Salamagne, Alberto Morillas and Fabrice Pellegrin have combined their talent and experience to create this elixir.

It has been manufactured in Grasse with tailor-made, environmentally friendly ingredients obtained using state-of-the-art technologies. Made in France. The incense makes it precisely a 100% Paco Rabanne fragrance.

“With its dazzling, spicy freshness, the incense embodies a true Paco Rabanne olfactory signature. To create an original contrast, I chose a trio of incense, explosive and colorful, wrapped in the addictive warmth of vanilla and sandalwood. For an even more feminine note, this creamy incense accord is brightened by a new quality of naturally young and fresh jasmine and a deliciously colorful mango note. The result is the first contemporary incense fragrance for women, full of contrasts and sensuality, which exalts the free and disruptive character of the Paco Rabanne woman, said Dora Baghriche, creator of the fragrance.

To bring FAME to life, Paco Rabanne chose one of the most exciting young actresses of her generation, 21-year-old Elle Fanning. The FAME woman par excellence, has shown the innumerable facets of her personality in blockbusters such as maleficent (2014), in the role of Princess Aurora, as well as in auteur films such as the seduction (2017) by Sofia Coppola, or more recently, in the series nominated for several Golden Globes The Greatwhere she plays one of the most powerful queens in history, Empress Catherine the Great.

Ingredients

For Paco Rabanne, the fullness of luxury is innovation. The team behind FAME has assembled a cast of star ingredients, some of which have never been smelled in a fragrance before.