FAME, the new and captivating feminine fragrance by Paco Rabanne
The daring design of FAME, the 5th. essence of the avant-garde style of Paco Rabanne, it incorporates the most emblematic codes of the brand. This design is as groundbreaking today as it was in 1966, when the designer launched his namesake firm in Paris, France with his manifesto collection, “12 Impossible Dresses in Contemporary Materials.” Coat of mail. Hammered metal. The designer’s avant-garde garments, assemblages of unconventional materials to create kinetic silhouettes.
FAME is also famous for its creators, who are among the most recognized names in the sector, perfumers Dora Baghriche, Marie Salamagne, Alberto Morillas and Fabrice Pellegrin have combined their talent and experience to create this elixir.
It has been manufactured in Grasse with tailor-made, environmentally friendly ingredients obtained using state-of-the-art technologies. Made in France. The incense makes it precisely a 100% Paco Rabanne fragrance.
“With its dazzling, spicy freshness, the incense embodies a true Paco Rabanne olfactory signature. To create an original contrast, I chose a trio of incense, explosive and colorful, wrapped in the addictive warmth of vanilla and sandalwood. For an even more feminine note, this creamy incense accord is brightened by a new quality of naturally young and fresh jasmine and a deliciously colorful mango note. The result is the first contemporary incense fragrance for women, full of contrasts and sensuality, which exalts the free and disruptive character of the Paco Rabanne woman, said Dora Baghriche, creator of the fragrance.
To bring FAME to life, Paco Rabanne chose one of the most exciting young actresses of her generation, 21-year-old Elle Fanning. The FAME woman par excellence, has shown the innumerable facets of her personality in blockbusters such as maleficent (2014), in the role of Princess Aurora, as well as in auteur films such as the seduction (2017) by Sofia Coppola, or more recently, in the series nominated for several Golden Globes The Greatwhere she plays one of the most powerful queens in history, Empress Catherine the Great.
Ingredients
For Paco Rabanne, the fullness of luxury is innovation. The team behind FAME has assembled a cast of star ingredients, some of which have never been smelled in a fragrance before.
- Jasmine. revealed like never before. Obtained through micro-liquid extraction in Grasse, France, a state-of-the-art process that captures the water naturally contained in the flower to express its purest olfactory quality, this precious natural ingredient restores the fragrance of jasmine in high resolution. This clean and optimal technology has been used for the first time by the brand.
- Mango. In a daring and unexpected combination, these two stars of the world of perfume are associated with a novelty: the first mango accord of 100% natural origin. Since it cannot be distilled, the most desired of exotic fruits has been recreated in Grasse, France for Paco Rabanne.
- A trio of custom incenses. The incense tears, sourced from Somalia, are hand-harvested using traditional techniques by a community that has been certified Responsible Sourcing in 2021, demonstrating its commitment to sustainable harvesting, social responsibility and fair trade principles.
- Sustainably Sourced Sandalwood On the brink of extinction in India following intensive logging, the most prized and coveted grade of sandalwood is now cultivated in Australia, where several hectares of trees have been replanted. The species is protected by a regulated and rational agriculture.
- Vanilla. Obtained in Madagascar, where the flowers of the vanilla orchid are pollinated one by one by the women, the marieuse, who harvest the vines by hand and patiently dry the pods. Paco Rabanne has partnered with the composition firm Firmenich, which maintains a strong commitment to the communities with which it operates, investing locally to enable an inclusive and 100% traceable business, training farmers and helping them diversify their income.
- the dreamwood, a star ingredient for Firmenich, it is a new molecule of 100% natural, renewable and biodegradable origin, which is produced through white biotechnology and is combined with the essence of sandalwood to form an irresistibly sensual woody combination. Biotechnology tends to consume fewer resources and uses renewable carbon sources.