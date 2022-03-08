Families desperately search for missing Russian soldiers in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin’s message to relatives of Russian soldiers 0:42

Kyiv, Ukraine (CNN) — “Sorry for bothering you, I’m calling about my brother.”

“Do you have any information on my husband?”

“Hey hotline, is this the place where you can find out if a person is alive?”

These are excerpts from audio recordings made on a hotline run by the Government of Ukraine. Mothers and fathers, wives, siblings and others are engaged in a desperate search for their loved ones as Russia’s war with Ukraine drags on with seemingly no end.

The shaky voices at the end of the line are not calling for Ukrainians. All of them are looking for information about Russian soldiers.

In recordings shared exclusively with CNN by Ukrainian officials who operate the hotline, the desperation and uncertainty in callers’ voices shed light on how tightly Moscow is controlling communications about the war.

The recordings indicate that many Russian soldiers appeared to have been unaware of their plans or why they were being deployed, and reinforce reports that Russian soldiers were denied communication with their families.

A wife, speaking through tears, calls with a desperate question about her husband.

Translated transcript of the phone call

OPERATOR: When was the last time you contacted him?

WIFE OF A RUSSIAN SOLDIER IN THE CALL: On February 23 when he crossed the border.

OPERATOR: Did he tell you where he was going?

WIFE OF A RUSSIAN SOLDIER: He said he was going to Kiev.

OPERATOR: Did he say why?

WIFE OF A RUSSIAN SOLDIER: He didn’t say anything else, no.

Videos have surfaced online since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began on February 24 showing Ukrainian civilians and soldiers allowing Russian soldiers to call home and talk to their parents.

The hotline, called “Return Alive from Ukraine,” was established by Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, which has recognized the initiative as both a humanitarian and propaganda tool.

Kristina, a pseudonym for the woman in charge of running the hotline, asked CNN not to reveal her identity for security reasons. She is a psychologist by training.

From an undisclosed location in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, he explained the goals of the hotline.

“First of all, we will help [a los soldados rusos] that they were tricked into finding their relatives, and that they do not know where and why they were going and suddenly found themselves in our country. And secondly, we will help stop the war in general,” Kristina told CNN.

Ever since it was established in the opening salvos of this war, the hotline has been ringing off the hook, Kristina said. She has received more than 6,000 calls since February 24. The calls come from places as far apart as Vladivostok, in Russia’s far east, and Rostov-on-Don, near the Ukrainian border.

The records also show that some of the calls originated outside of Russia, coming from across Europe and even as far away as the United States, including Virginia, New York and Florida.

CNN spoke with three callers from the United States to confirm that they had indeed called the hotline and to see if they had received any information from the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs about their loved ones.

Marat, who lives in Virginia and is not fully identified by CNN to protect his privacy, said he had found a photo of his cousin’s ID card on a Telegram channel connected to the Ukrainian government called “Find Your Missing” or ” Ishi Svouik” in Russian.

The channel is dedicated to publishing information about captured, wounded or killed Russians fighting in Ukraine. Post passport photos, names, dog tags, and military unit information.

“We realize that all signs point to him being most likely killed in action, but [estamos] still trying to locate information on where the body is that can potentially be found. Or maybe, hopefully, he’s alive,” he told CNN.

Marat’s family in Ufa, Russia, asked her to call the hotline for fear of provoking retaliation from Russian authorities by searching for her son.

“The family is trying not to let anyone contact them because everyone is very scared in Russia. Everyone is afraid to speak out, everyone is afraid that law enforcement will follow them,” Marat said.

“No one answers,” says family member of Russian soldier

What is becoming clearer is the control Russian President Vladimir Putin has over the narrative of this war at home. The only acknowledgment of casualties has been a nondescript statement from the Russian Defense Ministry, saying that 498 had been killed.

Marina, another person CNN contacted by phone in Florida, said her aunt was not receiving any information from the Russian Defense Ministry.

“They tried to find him, but nobody responds,” Marina said. So, she felt that her only hope was to call the Ukrainian hotline, but they still had no information about her cousin.

“I they finished to say that as soon as they have some information…because I was, you know, hoping that maybe he’s in prison or something, you know, that he’s still alive?” Marina said.

A senior Ukrainian government official told CNN that the hotline had connected dozens of Russian families with Russian soldiers in Ukraine. “We invited them to come to Ukraine to meet their children, but so far none have decided [a hacerlo]”.

According to officials working on the hotline, the vast majority of callers said they had been told by their sons or husbands that they had been sent to reservist training or military exercises and that many lost contact with their families on the 22nd or 23rd. February, just before Russia invaded Ukraine.

CALL FROM THE WIFE OF A RUSSIAN SOLDIER: Hello. Is this the place where I can find out if the person is alive?

OPERATOR: Yes, you can pass the information of a person.

(Through tears, she mutters her name and date of birth.)

OPERATOR: When did you lose connection with him?

WIFE OF A RUSSIAN SOLDIER: A long time ago.

OPERATOR: What do you mean a long time ago? Was it a month ago, two months ago?

WIFE OF A RUSSIAN SOLDIER: More than two months.

(After an exchange about the hotline and personal information, the wife continues):

WIFE OF A RUSSIAN SOLDIER: Are you from Ukraine?

OPERATOR: Yes, I am from Ukraine.

WIFE OF A RUSSIAN SOLDIER: Sorry! This is not our fault… I’m scared. They did not choose this.

Kristina recounts how she received another call from a fiancée looking for her future husband. She “she touched me that she was asking for forgiveness. She kept saying, ‘Forgive us, we didn’t want to attack you. This is not our war. We didn’t want to do this.'”

However, the hotline is not only designed to deliver answers, it is also a propaganda tool to galvanize Russians against the war, a war that now looks increasingly protracted and bloody.

“We’re trying not to think about how long this is going to go on,” Kristina said. “We just hope this is over soon. The more people we can share the truth about what is happening in Ukraine, the more people will take to the streets protesting and demanding to stop this bloodshed.”

A call from a man looking for his skydiver brother sums up the situation.

“Good luck, guys. The whole civilized world supports you. We believe in you,” he says.

Above all, if the calls show anything, it is that this is not Russia’s war, it is Putin’s war.