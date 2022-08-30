Families of miners in Coahuila ‘give their arm to twist’; accept AMLO rescue plan – El Financiero

The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorrevealed this Sunday, August 28, that the families of the 10 miners, who on August 3 were trapped in a mine in the northern state of Coahuila, have already accepted the plan for their rescue, which will take a few months.

“We sent family members to consult, they were very sad, it is a very difficult situation, very very difficult, they were very upset, they did not want anything, and already, well, they have accepted,” said the president during a meeting with workers from the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) in the northern Mexican state of New Lion.

López Obrador assured that “there is a consensus” among the 10 families of the workers who were trapped after the accident in the municipality of Sabinas, where on August 3 the site where the miners worked was flooded after a mine collapse. abandoned adjoining, North Shells.

“(The relatives) agree that this work be carried out and they did not accept because of the time, because the rescue will take longer and they would like it to be as soon as possible,” said the president.

He explained that his Government consulted with specialists from Germany and the United States who proposed a rescue “by making a few cuts”and that in this way the operation can be done.

This rescue proposal from the Civil Protection Coordination is expected to take 11 months in recovering the bodies of the workers.

However, this afternoon López Obrador assured that they have promised “to work very quickly to remove the bodies” and asked the CFE engineers “to apply themselves to this.”

Furthermore, he told Undersecretary of Finance, Juan Pablo De Bottonthat grants the resources that are required “because we are also going to pay the compensation to relativesand not the conventional compensation, but the relatives will be helped with more”, he asserted.

Likewise, the president recalled that work continues on the rescue of the 65 miners who were trapped in 2006 after a collapse in the Pasta de Conchos mine, in Coahuila.

He pointed out that he made a commitment to rescue them, although he tried to agree with the relatives on compensation and the acquisition of all the land where the mine was located to make a memorial; however, not all the families agreed, so the CFE technicians continue to work on the rescue.

“They are helping us in the rescue, it is an investment because it is not an expense, the excavation work has already begun, it will take us two more years to reach the bottom and rescue the bodies,” he acknowledged.

These accidents have reactivated the controversy in Mexico due to the actions of the mining in the coal region, where more than 100 deaths have been recorded of people dedicated to mining, according to the Pasta de Conchos Family, which brings together relatives of those who died in the 2006 collapse in the mine of that name.