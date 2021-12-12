The economic benefits that families can receive are numerous and of different nature. Some foresee imminent deadlines, such as those we presented in a previous article: “It will be a richer December with bonuses over 800 euros for those who apply to INPS”. In other cases, however, there is time until the end of 2022 to benefit from some exemptions related to house taxes. In this case, the Bonus is not only for the low or very low income brackets, but a threshold is applied that can include more beneficiaries. Families with ISEE income within 40,000 euros will also receive this tax bonus by submitting an application to the Revenue Agency.

Which concessions and bonuses are due to expire in 2021

The economic benefits that companies, businesses, professionals and families have received in response to the pandemic crisis are numerous. All these measures have in some way sought to facilitate economic recovery and face a unique emergency situation. If many financial contributions were paid in the previous months, for others it is still possible to apply. As we have illustrated previously, those who submit an application to the Revenue Agency before Christmas will receive over 3,000 euros in non-repayable funds. Precisely with the aim of helping even the youngest in their life projects, the Government has thought of a subsidy that affects the purchase of the house. This is the tax bonus which provides for the exemption from the payment of various taxes which can be accessed within an age limit.

New families or young taxpayers who intend to take the important step of buying their home will be able to benefit from some special exemptions by 2022. This is a Bonus that is aimed at those under the age of 36 and an ISEE indicator within 40,000 euros.

The Sostegni-bis decree, with the introduction of the Guarantee Fund, allows these taxpayers to buy their first home and enjoy at least 3 exemptions. All these taxpayers, at the time of purchase, can be exempted from paying the registration tax of 2%, the mortgage and the cadastral tax. To these concessions are added others concerning the payment of VAT. If the taxpayer buys the property from a company and has to pay 4% VAT, the latter will be returned to him through a tax credit of the same amount. This means that in the tax return phase he will be able to offset the amount paid.

All the details on the usability of the Bonus are present in the AdE circular no. 12/2021. Be careful because some categories of properties are not included in the concession. In the event that you choose to make the purchase by stipulating a mortgage, you will not have to pay the substitute tax when the loan is disbursed. In this case, a substitute tax of 0.25% would be applied for the purchase of a main residence.

