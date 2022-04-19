Family ‘assumes’ casualties due to painful rule

María del Rosario Blasco Martínez, Francisco José Saez and Hermenegildo Marcos Carreras.

The proposal of the Ministry of Equality regarding the creation of sick leave for women with painful periods has the Gynecology clearance and, as far as you know Medical Writingalso with that of Family medicine. The first level of care, which would be in charge of processing Temporary Disabilities (TI), sees them as “necessary” and assumes the greater bureaucratic burden that their processing will entail, while at the same time giving alternative formulas to reduce this ‘paperwork’ such as self-registration or the involvement of the Emergency and Gynecology services.

“It seems to me a perfect idea because the dysmenorrhea is classified as a disease and it has its code in the ICD-9 and ICD-10 (International Classification of Diseases), which is what we use to ratify diagnoses, and as such a disease, if a patient needs medical leave, it should be given to her,” says María. del Rosario Blasco Martínez, coordinator of the Women’s Care Working Group of the Spanish Society of Primary Care Physicians (Semergen).

For the physician, the measure is totally justified, since dysmenorrhea entails a series of symptoms that are “very disabling”. “It is a real situation that is taking place, there are many women who cannot defend their job because their periods are lowered. In addition to localized pain, which is very intense, this leads to nausea, vomiting, lower back pain or headaches. It is not only pain in the area of ​​the uterus, for this you can take some more or less strong pills to stop it, but there are a series of general symptoms of the body that many times do not even allow you to drive to go to work, “says Blasco Martínez .

In the same sense, they are shown from the Primary Care Forum, who are preparing a document to deliver to the National Institute of Social Security where they will include their support for these casualties. “I think it’s good because there are women who suffer a lot for two or three days”highlights Hermenegildo Marcos Carreras, rural doctor and member of the WTO in the Primary Care Forum.

A drop by degrees of affectation

For its part, from the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG) they are in favor of the measure as long as it is not in a generalist way. “Giving sick leave for dysmenorrhea depends a lot on the patient’s situation and if it has repercussions or not and this already applies. If it is important and generates serious bleeding problems, sick leave is often given. But giving a general discharge to all cases of dysmenorrhea is still a utopia of people who do not give discharges,” claims Francisco José Sáez, head of the SEMG management group.

The doctor criticizes the “generalized criterion” of the measure, although he does understand that sick leave should be given in the most serious cases: “Some people who have a dysmenorrhea that affects your life can be the reason for a Temporary Disability, but not in all people it generates a disability because the degree of dysmenorrhea is very variable. There are women who have pain and others who have pain and bleeding.”

Absences due to dysmenorrhea, an extra overload for Primary?

From the Primary Care Forum they understand that this measure supposes a increased bureaucracy and advocate finding an alternative solution. “If they are painful rules every month, we would have to find a formula to avoid overloading Primary,” details Marcos Carreras, who points to the proposal of the Primary Care Forum of a self-lowering by the patient or that the doctors of Emergencies and Gynecology prescribe it.

“There are countries where the worker makes a kind of sworn declaration to get low. This could be valid for this type of casualties. Keep in mind that the current two-four day waiting list coincides with the time of symptoms. So, when the patient goes to the appointment, it would have already passed,” details the rural doctor, who also alludes to a Greater involvement of the Emergency and Gynecology service: “The sick leave has to be given by the doctor who performs the consultation and they have the same authority as us to process it”.

José Sáez is shown in the same sense. “There are people who have never given low parts and they think that it is very easy. You cannot leave everything in the hands of the family doctor. If the gynecologists support the measure, let them discharge it when appropriate. In principle, the indication for a leave of absence occurs when the pathology that the person has makes it impossible for them to carry out the work, which is the criterion established by law and not general criteria”. If the measure is approved, the doctor recognizes that there will be an extra overload and to avoid it, he also alludes to self-registration.”From the Primary Care Forum we are proposing to the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) that a self-registration report be prepared for between three and five days. It would be an option, but according to the reaction of the INSS I don’t think they will start it.”

Some opinions that contrast with the one expressed by the representative of Semergen: “It does not have to cause an overload. If we have carried out the covid, that one or two patients included in the quota need a sick leave does not seem to me an overload that we will not be able to address ”.

How would the discharge for dysmorrhoea be processed?

The clear difference at the time of processing these cancellations, according to the specialists, lies in whether or not there is a prior diagnosis. “If the woman already had a diagnosis of dysmenorrhea and it appears in our computer system, nothing more is needed. We know that it is something cyclical and that you are going to need it every month”, points out Blasco Martínez, who, faced with the delay of several days to obtain the appointment with the family doctor, recalls the possibility of giving retroactive cancellations.

“In the part of administrative queries we have the possibility of retroactively canceling and registering for up to a week. So using this type of query could afford despite the current delay in appointments. An email would be sent to her and the patient could even already be working when we discharged her”, explains the doctor.

On the other hand, in patients who do not have this previous diagnosis and present symptoms of a painful period, something that is not usual, it would be necessary to confirmation of the diagnosis by the Emergency Service.