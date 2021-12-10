World

Family crosses the border on the Dragogna: little girl lost in the river

Rescue in action (Photo Slovenian Police)

MAURO MANZIN

10 December 2021

TRIESTE. Drama of despair along the Dragogna river which marks the border between Slovenia and Croatia, in Istria. A 10-year-old girl, apparently with disabilities, is missing from the late hours of Thursday 9 December due to being swept away by the current of the river while, together with her 47-year-old mother, the two brothers of 5 and 18 years old and a nephew were looking for to cross the border between the two countries to continue the march towards central Europe.

The woman was rescued by Croatian and Slovenian border policemen as she was attached to a log in the middle of the river, usually no more than a stream but heavily swollen by rain on Thursday evening.

The search for the child lasted all night for eight kilometers from the point of the tragedy towards the mouth of the river on both sides but, so far, no results. The mother was hospitalized in shock at the regional hospital in Pula.

