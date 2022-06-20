Family denounces Memín died of medical malpractice

Relatives of Yovanny Martín Belliard, known in the artistic world as memindenounced this Monday that the musician, composer and singer of bachata died due to medical malpractice in a private hospital in Santiago.

Joel Belliard, son of the artist, explained that his father had to undergo surgery for a hernia on two occasions, due to alleged negligence.

“He underwent a second operation because the first one did not go well,” said the young man, speaking on behalf of the family.

He said that in the preliminary report from the Corominas clinic, where they performed the procedure, it indicates that his father died from a battery, whose condition does not specify how it was acquired by Yovanny Martín Belliard.

He announced that the case is in the power of his lawyers to proceed legally against those responsible for the surgical procedure.

Joel Belliard spoke to journalists at the Savica Funeral Home, where the remains of “The Successor” are on display, as the artist was also called.

the corpse of memin He will be buried this Tuesday afternoon after receiving an artistic tribute. The farewell activity is scheduled to start at mid-morning at the El Samán entertainment center, located southwest of Santiago.

When consulted, from the Corominas clinic they informed Diario Libre that at the moment they do not have an official version.