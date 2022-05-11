Family doctors alarm, many leave early. Reasons? Stress, bureaucracy and few resources

LUCCA. The pandemic is blamed, but the difficulties of the health system arise from afar, at the time of the birth of the ASL. Before it was spent too much and badly, today we are the opposite. There is therefore a lot of concern and the Order of Doctors, Surgeons and Dentists of Lucca has expressed this from time immemorial. The provincial president says it clearly, Umberto Quiriconthe.

Just under half of the family doctors who retired in the last two years (21 to date, about thirty by December) in Lucca and its province, left early. Among the various reasons mentioned are psycho-physical situations of prolonged stress, what is defined as the syndrome of “burn out” or a condition of fatigue and demotivation.

«The phenomenon of“ burn out ”began to appear well before the Covid pandemic and more precisely since the financial logic and not the health of citizens began to prevail in the management of the national health service; logics characterized by progressive linear cuts that affected both health expenditure and the training of young colleagues with the result of an impoverishment of instrumental and personnel resources and a consequent important obstacle to an appropriate, serene and rewarding professional exercise “.

If it were to put first among the reasons for such choices, it would indicate the growing bureaucracy?

«Undoubtedly the bureaucracy constitutes an element of serious disturbance of the professional practice of the doctor since it takes away a lot of time from the treatment relationship and the clinical visit of the patient. Moreover, it is sometimes so absurd and unjustified that the suspicion is used in an instrumental way by the health administration to create obstacles to the prescription of diagnostic and therapeutic aids. However, it is not the main stress factor for doctors, the reasons are rather to be found in the absolute shortage of staff both in the hospital and in the local area due to the lack of recruitment resulting from errors in the programming (repeatedly reported) of post-graduate training, and to guilty negligence on the part of the ASL in the preparation of qualifying courses “.

Will we go towards an impoverishment of the doctor-patient relationship?

“This being the case it is a real danger, we doctors must be careful because the public part, due to financial constraints, shows the tendency to subrogate certain functions typical of the medical profession either by resorting to other non-medical health professions, or by employment of telematic technology which can certainly constitute an element for remote consultations, but which cannot and must not replace the direct relationship of the doctor with the patient. There are, as mentioned, the suffocating bureaucracy and shortages in the staff that prevent you from dedicating time to the doctor-patient relationship “.

Since he graduated, he would never have imagined such a radical change

“No. I began to realize this change with the start of the process of “corporatization” of the national health service. Let’s be clear, in previous years there had been a very casual financial management of health expenditure with enormous waste that would have been incompatible with the resources available in the following period in the face of the growing increase in costs related to assistance and the evolution of the concept. health itself, understood no longer as a simple absence of disease, but as a state of bio-psycho-social well-being. However, we have gone from one extreme to the other with a drastic contraction of the available financial means. Lastly, I believe that after the difficult test constituted by the Covid epidemic, the whole medical profession, together with the other health professions, should be praised for the sacrifice and self-denial shown in this situation “.

