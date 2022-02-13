Family doctors. Here is the new proposal of the Regions for the transition to addiction. But negotiations with the Ministry are still stalled

by LF

In the request formulated by the Regions, it is requested that a passage be included in the law which the Ministry of Health is working on to allow the “recruitment of employees to guarantee primary care activities to be carried out within the homes of the community”. But the negotiation with the government has not yet unlocked. The knot of the clause that would allow the Ministry to intervene should the negotiations with the MMGs at Sisac not be able to break free.

11 FEB – “The Regions and the Autonomous Provinces, through the bodies of the regional health service, can recruit employees to guarantee the primary care activities to be carried out within the homes of the community, within the current limits of expenditure for personnel cumulated with the final expenditure as at 31.12.2021 for the purchase of health services for basic medicine“.





This is the request put in black and white by the Regions and sent to the Government to have this step included in the reorganization measure of territorial medicine which the Ministry of Health is working on. In essence, the regions ask that, alongside the figure of the family doctor under agreement, they can be hired as employees of doctors to work in the houses of the community.





At the moment, however, the negotiations are still stalled and what the Minister is learning Hope he would not have greatly appreciated the request to open up the possibility of hiring dependent doctors in the Community Houses.





As we have already written in recent weeks, however, the pressing especially of the Campania Region is strong, which also complains that all the matter of the dispute is not within the competence of the national government as well as is contrary to the intention to include in the law a replacement intervention by the Minister of health in the event that an agreement is not reached with the general practitioners within Sisac in defining the agreement.

A point on which also Veneto, the Public Administration of Bolzano and also Puglia seem to converge which denounces as the new role proposal for mmg (38-hour weekly schedule and more or less half in the study and half in the Community Houses and district services) does not substantially change the status quo.

On the other hand (especially Lombardy, Piedmont, Emilia Romagna and Sardinia), although they do not fully agree with the ministerial proposal, they instead think that an agreement must be reached in order not to risk losing the resources of the NRP (7 billion for the territory) and that in every If this is the case, however, this proposal represents a good starting point for reversing the status quo.

