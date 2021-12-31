Family doctors: “It is practically impossible to book tampons for patients with symptoms” – The Guide

Wedge – The secretariat of the Fimmg (Italian Federation of General Practitioners) in Cuneo returns to sound the alarm for the situation of territorial medicine in the face of the fourth wave of Covid-19 with a press release.

“The fourth wave is different from the previous ones with regards to clinical aspects and hospital admissions (fortunately limited thanks to vaccines) but, in the absence of general restrictive measures, now of greater scope for the number of infections – write the doctors of Fimmg Cuneo – The aspect that we consider most serious is the persistence, now two years after the start of the pandemic, of the usual organizational and management difficulties on the part of the structures responsible for governing the territory.

For days it has been practically impossible for Family Doctors and Continuity Care doctors (former medical guard) to be able to book a molecular or antigenic (rapid) swab at the hospital or ASL hubs for patients with symptoms or who need it for bureaucratic reasons (work, public health, end of quarantine, etc.).

We are faced with a real “battle of tampons” with doctors who are unable even to book their patients, even symptomatic ones, due to the saturation of places. Meanwhile, the virus (Omicron variant or not) is spreading with unprecedented speed, reduced (we hope) in its clinical fallout but certainly very bursting in its administrative and bureaucratic implications. The SISPs (hygiene and public health services) are in fact saturated and track very slowly, with delays of up to seven days before contacting the positive patients that we doctors have identified and isolated at home. Similarly, the accredited pharmacies, where citizens can contact for the execution of quick antigenic swabs, are overloaded with requests, with kilometric lines outside the pharmacies themselves and dedicated spaces always completely saturated “.

“Between quarantines, isolations and various bookings – they continue – General Medicine as a whole continues to struggle, substantially alone in the territory, resulting, together with the Emergency Department (DEA), the main front office of the NHS accessible to citizens. It must continue to respond to health needs on several fronts, starting with the ongoing double vaccination campaign (Covid and seasonal flu) to continue with the outpatient and home management of acute and chronic diseases, assistance in nursing homes and at home: all activities certainly not of lesser importance in daily medical activity and that the pandemic has certainly not reduced. In all this turbillon of activities and commitments (all of high professional responsibility) the energies begin to lack, therefore the possibilities to hold up inhuman rhythms that lead to receiving up to 100 phone calls a day (SMS, Whatsapp, mail, etc.), to work beyond 12 hours every day, often including holidays, and with the need to deal daily with the previous organizational deficiencies, frankly unacceptable two years after the start of the pandemic, in the midst of the fourth wave. With hospital outpatient clinics that are closing again, leaving us without the possibility of specialist consultations and diagnostic tests except for urgent ones. With the shortage (uselessly foretold for years) of Doctors who can guarantee not only the normal generational turnover, but even the replacements for holidays or illness of Family Doctors and Continuity of Assistance. With the SISPs (due to the serious shortages of personnel and structures) inaccessible to users and (even) to us operators and unable to carry out a serious tracing of cases.

This feeling of isolation and inefficiency makes it more difficult every day for General Medicine to carry out a clinical and assistance activity, inevitably demotivating us operators, who also strive to provide answers, even with local organizational initiatives, and above all risks worsening the quality. and the efficiency of assistance to the population.

Meanwhile, in the mass media, there is no shortage of those who find nothing better than to point us as the cause of all the problems of territorial health care: frankly and sincerely we say ENOUGH to those who take advantage of the pandemic to plan a “new territorial health” with new owners and with doctors more and more subjects “.