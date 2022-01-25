Family doctors. Rings (Fnomceo): “Other than slackers, we should thank them”

“They faced the pandemic with their bare hands, many died in order to complete their work”. President Fnomceo thus replies to “Controcorrente” the program of Rete4 which has titled a report “The army of slackers: now it’s up to general practitioners”. “At this time there would be a need to support general medicine”

25 JAN – “Absolutely no idlers. Today the ratio between the number of infected people in home isolation, 2688310, and general practitioners is over 60 patients with Covid positive and treated at home for each doctor. Added to this is the shortage of general practitioners that we have already reported several times and which obviously determines a further overload of work, and, in addition, the commitment to guarantee in any case a willingness to be contacted throughout the day ” .

There is not the president of Fnomceo, the Federation of Medical Orders, Filippo Anelli, to hear labeled as “slackers” some of its members: the approximately 42 thousand family doctors. This was asserted by the program “Controcorrente” which, in the episode aired Sunday evening on Rete4, gave the title of a report: “The army of idlers: now it’s up to general practitioners”.

“Of course, it’s strange: I think that, at this moment, everyone should say thanks to the doctors for the work they do – notes Anelli -. We have come from two years of considerable pressure, with difficulty, on the part of doctors, to manage even private affections, to carve out the time to devote to their children, to their family. Added to the pressure of the pandemic was the contribution made to the vaccination campaign, which was crucial above all for the third doses. And let’s not forget the whole amount of work to follow the chronic, what is their particular mission, for which they are called “.

“I believe that at this moment there would be a need to support general medicine, to lend a hand to family doctors – he continues – rather than programs that collect, it is true, difficulties on the part of citizens, but in a particular phase, in which the peak of the pandemic has seen an extraordinarily high number of infected. I believe that the doctors should once again be said thank you; that they should be encouraged, they should be supported – reaffirms Anelli – if only out of respect for all those people who have dedicated themselves to others. They faced the pandemic with their bare hands, many died in order to complete their work “.

“I believe that doctors should be thanked for this – he continues -. And they should be supported for this great ability that they had to ‘put a piece of it’. To make up for a system, that of territorial care, which everyone considered an ineffective organization with respect to the problems of Covid. It would take staff, nurses, study collaborators, a different organization “.

“Well: there was none of this, there is none – concludes President Fnomceo -. Yet, family doctors are there, every day, to support everyone, to guarantee therapies. To maintain a National Health Service which, without them, would not have the same effectiveness. I believe that doctors should be supported once again for this work that they do tirelessly. And the results are extraordinarily evident, for all to see. Because the work they do is a job that gives answers to the vast majority of citizens, if 54.2% of Italians, when they have to choose what is the best thing they would like to keep from the National Health Service, choose the doctor family’s. We must all have a sense of responsibility in such a difficult phase and try to improve the systems, rather than denigrate them ”.

January 25, 2022

