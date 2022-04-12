Family doctors, the maximum threshold of patients in care is raised: the details of the agreement between the Region and the trade unions

«In Tuscany – explains Vittorio Boscherini, Florentine secretary of the Italian Federation of general practitioners – there is a doctor for every 1,000 patients in the municipalities with 40 thousand inhabitants and a doctor for every 1,200 patients in the municipalities with more than 40 thousand inhabitants. We needed a solution and, in this way, we buffer the situation “

Each of the approximately 2,500 Tuscan family doctors will be able to have up to 300 more clients: it is the result of the agreement between the regional health department led by Simone Bezzini and the three unions of general practitioners – Fimmg, Snami and Smi – against the shortage of general practitioners in Tuscany. In the meantime, until December 31st, then we’ll see. According to data provided by the Italian Federation of General Practitioners, 229 professionals will retire this year. Another 371 between 2023 and 2024. The purpose of the agreement is clear: to guarantee assistance coverage at the local level and to cope with the numerous difficulties – more or less widespread throughout the region – in the assignment of conventional and provisional positions or to replace the doctors in charge.

Even if the trade unions say that it is a temporary solution that goes in two directions: increase the ceiling for general practitioners which goes from 1,500 to 1,800 assisted but with a bonus: each doctor can count on an extra 3.50 euros per patient per year as a study collaborator’s allowance: to hire and pay, essentially, a secretary to ensure that the doctors deal only with the clinical activity and not the bureaucratic one. But trainee doctors also come into play and, consequently, will be trained directly on the field: those who attend the first year of the training course can follow up to 800 patients, while those in the second and third years of the training course in general medicine it will be able to treat up to a maximum of 1,500 patients: trainee doctors will be paid around 800 euros per month.

For Nicola Marini, Tuscan secretary of the Italian doctors union (SMI), an “organic, rational and shared” reform of local health care is needed. «An entire generation is retiring but it has not been foreseen and calculated. Our fear – underlines Marini – is the privatization of general medicine, if a solution to the shortage of doctors is not found with the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. We have joined the agreement with the Tuscany Region for civic sense and ethical spirit. But we point out the serious discomfort of primary care general practitioners due to the dramatic shortages of staff, the bureaucratic jams of questionable regulations, the workloads that prevent the most effective expression of that clinical activity for which they made their choice. of life “.

Indeed, the problem is serious. «In Tuscany – he explains Vittorio Boscherini, Florentine secretary of the Italian Federation of general practitioners – there is a doctor for every 1,000 patients in the municipalities with 40 thousand inhabitants and one doctor for every 1,200 patients in the municipalities with more than 40 thousand inhabitants. We needed a solution and, in this way, we can stop the situation ».

“We have given the temporary availability to a maximum increase in the number of patients managed by the family doctor, although this increase in the long term may cause critical issues that could affect the entire health system – he concludes Alessio Lambardi, regional president of the National Autonomous Union of Italian Doctors (Snami) -. This is why we hope that changes and improvements can be implemented in the shortest possible time ».

