Family doctors to strengthen the Usca, start experimentation

Greater involvement of general practitioners to improve continuity of care in the territories and facilitate the exit paths of patients affected by Covid. It is the result of the protocol signed by the Regional Health Department with the Fimmg, Snami and Smi category organizations which allows, on a voluntary basis, the adhesion by family doctors to cover extraordinary shifts of continuity of care between Usca and assistance primary on medical guard.

While falling within the scope of the actions envisaged by the department to deal with the Coronavirus, the de facto document goes beyond the pandemic emergency as it also aims to address the shortage of professionals in some areas of the regional territory by improving the operation of medical guards through the direct employment of family doctors or general practitioners who will be awarded extra costs (35 euros gross) for each hour of additional service up to a maximum of 24 hours.

It will be the Asps to confer the tasks on the professionals who will join according to the needs determined by the lack of continuity of assistance in a specific territory. The memorandum of understanding has an experimental character and will be valid until next March 31st, however it may be extended by the councilorship following the evaluation of its effectiveness.

“This is an innovative measure that has few precedents in Italy, like others launched in Sicily in these pandemic years and which then found application elsewhere as well. I wish to express all my appreciation to the directors of the department and thank the trade organizations that collaborated in the drafting and programming of the protocol, immediately showing themselves to be determined and sensitive to a theme, that of continuity of care, which affects the needs of every citizen “, commented the regional councilor for Health, Ruggero Razza .

