Family gives away US$3 billion company to fight capitalism and climate change

Yvon Chouinard, the founder of outdoor sportswear brand Patagonia, in Wilson, Wyoming, on Aug. 12, 2022. (Natalie Behring/The New York Times)

Patagonia will be controlled by a trust and a non-profit organization

The Chouinards have become one of the most charitable families in America.

The company will maintain its philosophy of fighting climate change

Half a century after founding the outdoor sportswear brand Patagonia, Yvon Chouinard, the eccentric mountaineer who inadvertently became a billionaire with his unconventional approach to capitalism, gave up his company.

Instead of selling the company or going public, Chouinard, his wife and their two adult children turned over their Patagonia property, valued at about $3 billion, to a specially designed trust and a nonprofit organization. These were created to preserve the company’s independence and ensure that all of its profits — some $100 million a year — are used to combat climate change and protect undeveloped land around the world.

The unusual decision comes at a time of growing scrutiny for billionaires and corporations, whose rhetoric about making the world a better place is often overshadowed by their contributions to the very problems they claim to want to solve.

At the same time, Chouinard’s renunciation of the family fortune is consistent with his well-known contempt for business practices and his lifelong love for the environment.

“I hope this will influence a new form of capitalism that doesn’t result in a handful of rich people and a lot of poor people,” Chouinard, 83, said in an exclusive interview. “We will donate the most money to the people who are working diligently to save this planet.”

The new plan for the company

Patagonia will continue to operate as a private, for-profit corporation headquartered in Ventura, California, selling more than $1 billion a year in ski jackets, hats and pants. But the Chouinards, who controlled Patagonia until last month, no longer own the company.

In August, the family irrevocably transferred the entire voting capital of the company, equivalent to two percent of the total shares, to a newly established entity known as The Patagonia Purpose Trust.

Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard at Patagonia National Park in Valle Chacabuco, Chile, on Jan. 31, 2018. (Meridith Kohut/The New York Times)

The trust, which will be overseen by members of the family and their closest advisers, is intended to ensure that Patagonia honors its commitment to being a socially responsible business and to pass on its profits. Since the Chouinards donated their shares to a trust, the family will pay about $17.5 million in taxes on the gift.

The Chouinards then donated the other 98 percent of Patagonia, their common stock, to a newly established nonprofit organization called The Holdfast Collective, which will now be the beneficiary of all company profits and will use the funds to combat crime. climate change. Because The Holdfast Collective is a registered 501(c)(4) entity, which allows it to make unlimited political contributions, the family will not receive any tax benefits for their donation.

“This decision came at a significant cost to them, but it was a cost they were willing to take in order to ensure this company stays true to its principles,” said Dan Mosley, a partner at BDT & Co., a commercial bank that works with ultra-rich individuals, including Warren Buffett, and who helped Patagonia design this new structure. “Also, they did not get a charitable deduction for tax purposes. There was no tax benefit at all.”

Barre Seid, a Republican donor, is the only other recent example of a wealthy businessman giving away his company for philanthropic and political causes. But Seid took a different approach, donating 100 percent of his electronics business to a nonprofit, earning a massive windfall tax on his $1.6 billion donation to conservative causes. among them initiatives to stop measures against climate change.

Patagonia store in Hong Kong. (Photo: Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

a completely different story

By giving away the bulk of their living assets, the Chouinards — Yvon, his wife Malinda, and their two children, Fletcher and Claire, both in their 40s — have established themselves among the most charitable families in the country.

Patagonia has already donated $50 million to The Holdfast Collective and expects to contribute an additional $100 million this year, making the new organization a major player in climate philanthropy.

Mosley commented that this story is unlike any other he has seen in his career. “I’ve been in estate planning for over 30 years and what the Chouinard family did is exceptional,” she said. “It is an irrevocable commitment. They cannot recover what was transferred and they never want to do it.

For Chouinard, it was even easier than that, providing a satisfactory solution to the issue of succession planning.

“I didn’t know what to do with the company because I never wanted a company,” he said from his home in Jackson, Wyoming. “I never wanted to be an entrepreneur. Now, I could die tomorrow and the company will continue to do the right thing for the next 50 years, and I don’t need to be around.”

‘This could work’

In a way, Patagonia’s loan is not a complete surprise, coming from Chouinard.

In the 1960s, when he was a pioneer mountain climber in California’s Yosemite Valley, Chouinard lived out of his car and ate damaged cans of cat food he bought for 5 cents apiece.

To this day, he wears tattered old clothes, drives a beat-up Subaru, and spends time in two modest houses in Ventura and Jackson. Chouinard doesn’t have a computer or a cell phone.

Patagonia, which Chouinard founded in 1973, grew into a company that reflected his idealistic priorities, as well as those of his wife. The company was an early adopter of everything from organic cotton to on-site childcare services, and became famous for discouraging consumers from buying its products, with a Black Friday ad in The New York Times that read: “Don’t buy this jacket.”

Patagonia clothing displayed in one of its stores. (Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

For decades, the company has donated 1 percent of its sales, mostly to community environmental activists. In recent years, she has become more active in politics, even suing the Trump administration in an attempt to protect Bears Ears National Monument.

Yet as Patagonia’s sales soared, Chouinard’s net worth continued to grow, creating an uncomfortable dilemma for an anti-establishment who abhors excessive wealth.

“I was featured in Forbes magazine as a billionaire, which really pissed me off,” he said. “I don’t have $1 billion in the bank. I don’t drive a Lexus.”

The Forbes list and then the COVID-19 pandemic helped launch a process that would unfold over the last two years, culminating in the Chouinards’ handover of the company.

In mid-2020, Chouinard began telling his closest advisers, including Ryan Gellert, the company’s CEO, that if they didn’t find a good alternative, he was prepared to sell the company.

“One day he said to me, ‘Ryan, I swear to God, if you guys don’t start mobilizing on this, I’m going to go down Fortune magazine’s list of billionaires and start calling you directly,'” Gellert said. “At that point, we knew he was serious.”

‘The ideal solution’

Now that the future of Patagonia’s ownership is clear, the company will have to fulfill its lofty ambitions of running a profitable corporation while also combating climate change.

Some experts warn that without the financial involvement of the Chouinard family, Patagonia and related entities could lose their focus. While the children are still on the company payroll and the older Chouinards have enough to live comfortably, the company will no longer share its profits with the family.

“What makes capitalism so successful is the motivation to seek success,” explained Ted Clark, executive director of the Center for Family Businesses at Northeastern University. “If you remove all financial incentives, essentially the family will no longer have any interest in the company, other than a longing for good times.”

As for how The Holdfast Collective will distribute profits from Patagonia, Chouinard said much of it will go to nature-based climate solutions, such as preserving undeveloped land. Additionally, as a 501(c)(4) entity, The Holdfast Collective will also be able to continue Patagonia’s legacy of funding community activist initiatives, but may also lobby and donate to political campaigns.

For the Chouinards, this resolves the question of what will happen to Patagonia after the death of its founder, since it guarantees that the company’s profits will be used to protect the planet.

“I feel immense relief knowing that I have put my life in order,” Chouinard said. “For us, this was the ideal solution.”

