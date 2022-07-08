“Family Guy”, an animated series for adults

MEXICO CITY, July 7 (EL UNIVERSAL).- For 23 years “Family Guy” has established itself as one of the favorite animated series for adults thanks to its irreverent, acid and cheeky humor which throughout the 20 seasons she wears has become a cult show among millions of fans.

The series created by comedian Seth MacFarlane, in 1999, will premiere its 20th season with the same number of episodes full of sarcasm and politically incorrect humor that have managed to keep it in the public’s taste.

The series shows us the Griffins, a typical American family that is made up of father Peter, mother Lois, and children Meg and Chris, a clumsy teenager, as well as one of the show’s stars, baby Stewie, who turns out to be be the brightest in this dysfunctional home.

“Family Guy” is an expert at eliciting laughs with her wacky jokes, many of them inappropriate.

Some of the novelties that will be shown in this second part of season 20 that premieres on July 6 through Star +, is that the family must cover up the death of a pizza delivery man and do his job; Meg becomes a getaway driver when she falls in love with a thief; Stewie joins Chris in a “Romeo and Juliet” skit, and Chris must prove the existence of his girlfriend when he takes a road trip with Peter to Canada.

In addition to MacFarlane, the main cast of voice actors includes Alex Borstein, Seth Green, Mila Kunis, Mike Henry and Patrick Warburton. Other supporting characters were played by Adam West, Jennifer Tilly, John G. Brennan, Carlos Alazraqui, Adam Carolla, Norm MacDonald, Lori Alan, Phil LaMarr, Butch Hartam, and Danny Smith.

When?: July 6

Where?: Star+