Family medicine closes ranks for the ACES in Emergencies and Palliative Care

The Spanish Society of Family and Community Medicine (Semfyc) highlights its support for the constitution of two Specific Training Areas (ACEs) in Urgencies and Emergencies and Palliative Care. Semfyc has announced that, as a recognized society in the Federation of Medical Scientific Associations (Facme), they have already contacted the National Commission of the Specialty to explain the position on the request to create these two ACEs “as soon as possible ” according to the procedure published in the BOE.

The positioning arises from the analysis of the text of the RD of Specialties approved last Tuesday by the Council of Ministers, which has been analyzed by the board of directors of the scientific society and its legal services. In this sense, Semfyc underlines that this possibility “constitutes a historic request” and that, “although it arrives more than 10 years late, it now offers the regulatory framework that establishes the procedure, requirements and deadlines to articulate the creation of an ACE” .

According to his vision, the ACE constitute “the most suitable way to, from a common specialty, acquire highly specialized skills in a specific area such as hospital emergencies and emergencies and palliative care”.

“This standard is a response to a need that we have been demanding for more than ten years,” says the scientific society. It also recalls that the entity “developed the basis for the implementation of the ACE of Urgencies and Emergencies and that of Palliative Care through two summary documents of its core corpus in 2011 and 2015respectively”, so it is “a historical request and there are more than 10 years of delay”.

From Semfyc, they emphasize that the RD “will allow amazing progress in the recognition of all the vocations that exist within Family and Community Medicine”, they remark.

Semergen’s support

From Semergen, its president, José Polo, also stresses that it is the right way. “We support this measure,” he explains in statements to the Medical Gazette. “For years we have defined ourselves on it and we believe that it is the best solution!, he warns. The company shows its willingness to collaborate with the National Commission in the process of presenting allegations so that both Emergencies and Palliative Care are constituted as ACEs.

In any case, Polo admits that he believes that the Emergency Department is going to be “a fait accompli”. “Political power will decide,” he predicts.

Given this, he details, there are several things that must be very clear, according to the president of Semergen.

José Polo, president of Semergen.

“In the first place, access to the title of specialist, if it is created, must take into account that we all do emergencies, so the title must belong to everyone,” he points out.

Second, “It would be necessary to define if it is going to be limited to hospital specialists, because the continuous care provided by the primary care doctor in our health system is essential, and cannot be foreseen”.

Thirdly, in Polo’s words, “the discussion of who occupies the positions of the UME would enter and it will be necessary to take into account that there are small hospitals, where internal medicine is assuming emergencies.” Internal is also in favor of it being a specific training area, he recalls.

“In your case, being emergency physicians, a coronary syndrome or whatever comes, it will be from the emergency physician. At the health center we attend to coronary syndrome, traffic accidents… aren’t we emergency physicians too?” reflects the president of Semergen.

A “shared” vision

Along the same lines, Pilar Rodríguez Ledo, vice president and head of Medical Education and Teaching at the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG), points out that in the latest analyzes on this subject carried out jointly by scientific societies, the conclusion is that the most accurate figure is a Specific Training Area.

For her, it is essentialanalyze the situation well”. According to the definition of the ACES, “until now we have always defended this formula, because we believe that the emergency has a specific area of ​​knowledge that is very similar and common to the family doctor, and to other specialties, which is a very specific and concrete body in the which the family doctor is an essential part and we want this knowledge to be enhanced”, he defends.

“Until now, whenever we have met technical groups and we have reflected, it is in the sense of recognizing the specific area of ​​knowledge, we have seen that, within that line, what has fit us the most is an ACE”, he indicates.

Pilar Rodríguez Ledo, vice president of SEMG.

“It is very important that we give a good response, we are willing to do the best joint analysis together” Pilar Rodríguez Ledo, Vice President of SEMG

In any case, he points out that SEMG is willing to reconsider any situation, but warns that they believe that “the decisions that are made must be based on skills, performance, specialized health training and not as patches for other situations.”

The vice president of SEMG points out that, assessing with the whole of societies, because they understand that there is no single position in this, we must analyze the situation and see the best response for the population and professionals. In this context, and starting from this position of joint analysis, she highlights that in those last joint analyzes it was agreed that that figure was the ACE. “It is very important that we give a good response, we are willing to do the best joint analysis together”, he underlines.

With regard to the text of the royal decree, and taking as a reference the last royal decree of Trunking, “with so many things developed, except for the budget”, Rodríguez-Ledo’s impression is that the new standard is a “mini framework” with small brushstrokes which includes “declarations of intent and little else”. “We have that feeling deja vuof being almost always at the same starting point”admits the SEMG spokeswoman.

