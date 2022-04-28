Family Medicine in the spotlight, for its improvement

Family Medicine has been in the spotlight as part of the First Virtual Conference on Primary Health Care, which throughout the month of April is sponsored by the municipality of Gibara (APSGibara2022), with the purpose of emphasizing the important role given this medical specialty facing the challenges of globalization and its challenges on a global scale.





From the José Martí Pérez polyclinic, in Villa Blanca de los Cangrejos, in the north of the province of Holguín, this event was launched, with a national character, during which 177 works from all the provinces and the special municipality were discussed online. Isla de la Juventud, already with nearly 800 interventions by professionals from Cuba and also from other nations, with Internet users from more than 10 countries contributing their ideas and work.

To the value of this scientific activity, Dr. Argelio Hernández, president of the Organizing Committee of the APSGibara2022 event, highlighted that the virtual meeting has provided its participants with a favorable scenario for the exchange of experiences among colleagues, who theoretically share initiatives for the sake of elevate patient care and quality of life.

The PHC official in Gibara reported that in the course of this scientific exercise methodological, theoretical and practical aspects of Family Medicine in Cuba have been addressed, which has allowed a plurality of approaches and a multi, inter and transdisciplinary work, directed doctors and nurses from the community and professionals linked to the (PHC).

He pointed out that through the platform https://apsgibara2022.sld.cu, where all the titles under discussion appear with the corresponding abstract and the name of the authors, the most debated topics are, among others, those related to quaternary prevention , diabetes mellitus and educational interventions in different activities.

The specialist with several internationalist missions, including that of Brazil, as part of the More Doctors Program, pointed out that during Saturday the 30th, the day of the plenary session, several conferences will be given on thyroid cancer, the historical evolution of Medicine and on the improvement of the Family Doctor and Nurse Program.

Likewise, on the closing day, the book “Complications of thyroid surgeries” by Dr.C. Joaquín Solarana Ortiz, second degree specialist in General Surgery and MGI and will launch the call for the second virtual event For comprehensive and community health.

According to the criteria of the participants in APSGibara2022, the event has fulfilled, until now, the purpose for which it was conceived: to draw guidelines to go to the rescue of the founding essence of the Family Doctor and Nurse Plan in Cuba and Emphasize the important role given to Family Medicine, facing the challenges of globalization and its challenges on a global scale.

Related Posts:

A look at Family Medicine from an international virtual event

Author: Lourdes Pichs Rodriguez More articles by this author



