The Spanish Society of Primary Care Physicians, SEMERGEN wants to highlight the importance of the Family Medicine is in the teaching plans of the Medicine degrees. Thus, it was revealed during the 44th National Congress. Specifically, the current state of Family Medicine in the teaching plans of Medicine degrees in our country was addressed in a discussion table.

“Family Medicine is currently not represented as it deserves and that makes it difficult for MIR applicants to choose our specialty. What is known is wanted” pointed out Vicente Martín Sánchez, member of the Board of Directors of SEMERGEN.

Teaching plans of Medicine degrees

In this way, the strategies that are being carried out were analyzed. Among others, those for improve access to accreditation for family doctors to be university professors. Also the actions of SEMERGEN to increase research linked to the university.

Thus, the conclusion was reached that Family Medicine is not, and should be, adequately represented in the Faculties of Medicine. Likewise, the accreditation of Family Physicians as university professors should be promoted. In this regard, SEMERGEN promotes a research master’s degree to favor the process of accreditation of teaching staff academic.

The meeting featured ‘The view from a Faculty’ by the Dean of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Granada, Aurora Valenzue la Garch; ‘The opinion of the students’ by the president of the State Council of Medical Students Luciana Nechifor; ‘The accreditation of teaching staff’ by the doctor in Biology and director of Evaluation and Accreditation of the Andalusian Agency of Knowledge Sebastián Chávez de Diego; and ‘A necessary master’ by Antonio José Molina de la Torre, coordinator of the Master’s Degree in Research in Primary Health Care at the University of León.