Family Medicine Service in ULAPS of Juan Díaz

In the Local Unit of Primary Health Care (ULAPS) “Máximo Herrera Bethancourt” of the Social Security Fund (CSS), in Juan Díaz, the Family Medicine service is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, close, continuous and comprehensive response to the health problems of adults and children together with their family, considering the bioedical, psychological and social aspects to deliver a diagnosis.

Explained Dr. Noemí Cedeño of Family Medicine in this facility, which cares for all types of patients, whether they are healthy or sick throughout the entire life cycle of the patient (from newborn children to the elderly) to promote lifestyles healthy and preventive measures to take care of your health.

He stressed that this specialty is focused on performing different interventions, such as family interviews, follow-up of minor surgeries, gynecology, psychosocial interviews and any practice that is related to the resolution of frequent problems in their field of professional practice.

Dr. Cedeño recommended that all patients with chronic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, asthma, and kidney problems, among others, attend their follow-up appointments to give them adequate follow-up and proper control of their condition.

Note / Photos: Photos: Doralys Cervantes M.

Source link

