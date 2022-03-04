Family Medicine, the specialty with the most deficit

Anesthesiology, Geriatrics, Psychiatry and Radiodiagnosis also suffer from the greatest lack of doctors

The Ministry of Health has presented the study ‘Simulation Model of Medical Specialists in Spain 2021-2035’. This is the fifth report since 2007 on the supply and need for medical specialists in Spain.

The study ‘Simulation Model of Medical Specialists in Spain 2021-2035’ classifies the need for doctors.

Dr Carlos Llano Gómez, with number 754 in the MIR exam, was the first to choose Family Medicine in Castilla-La Mancha in the 2021 election.

21% of doctors are over 60 years old

The study reflects the situation of the medical profession in Spain and highlights that in June 2021 there were 136,344 doctors working in the SNS. 31% of them are assigned to Primary Care (42,114 doctors) and 59.5% to Specialized Care (81,112) and 9.5% to other specialties or tasks (13,118 doctors), of which 80% work in emergencies and emergencies, whether in hospitals or primary care centers. This represents a ratio of 406.13 per 100,000 inhabitants in 2021.

The report explains that the number of doctors in the SNS fell by 1.77% between 2018 and 2021. With the paradox that there was a decrease of 2.14% in Primary Care and an increase of almost 6% in Primary Care Specialized.

Since 2007, the total number of doctors in the public network has increased by 33%. In addition, this sector has been feminized from 45% to 61% of the total and the group has aged, with those over 60 representing 21% of the total compared to 9.7% in 2007.

Private employment would be around 30% of the total, with an increase of 7% since 2018, compared to the fall in public employment of 1.7%.

More than 60% of the experts surveyed consider that the specialties of Family and Community Medicine (83.6%), Anesthesiology and Resuscitation (76.3%), Geriatrics (75%), Psychiatry (67.3%) and Radiodiagnosis (63.0%) currently suffer from the greatest shortage of doctors.

Surplus

At the other extreme, Clinical Analysis and Biochemistry (28.8%), Cardiovascular Surgery (27.8%), Internal Medicine (27.1%), Thoracic Surgery (18.9%) and Obstetrics and Gynecology (18%) they are the specialties to which the experts assign a surplus of current resources.

In addition, the study makes a population projection where it is marked that from 2021 to 2035, the population in Spain will have barely increased by 2.0% to barely exceed 48 million people in 2035. Therefore, fewer pediatricians and more specialists will be needed. that treat chronic diseases and complex polypathological patients. Family medicine and internal medicine will be the most essential parts, if possible, of the health system.

